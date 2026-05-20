Fauquier County Student Honored by Less Cancer for Science and Public Health Leadership

Less Cancer Founder Bill Couzens Presents Mia Heller with the Less Cancer Prize for Science and Public Health Impact

The future feels brighter because young people like Mia are already helping shape it.” — Bill Couzens, founder of Less Cancer

WARRENTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Less Cancer announced Fauquier County student Mia Heller as the inaugural recipient of the Less Cancer Student Prize for Science and Public Health Impact, recognizing her innovative work developing a system designed to help remove microplastics from water.A recent graduate of Kettle Run High School in Nokesville, Va., Heller got her inspiration after learning that U.S. government agencies are not funding water filtration programs. Her water filter eliminates 95.5% of microplastics.Heller received a commemorative trophy, a $1,000 award from Less Cancer, and a signed copy of Exposure by Less Cancer board member Rob Bilott, whose work helped expose the dangers of PFAS contamination and inspired the motion picture Dark Waters. The newly established Less Cancer student prize was created to recognize young leaders demonstrating innovation, research, communication, and commitment to improving public health and healthier futures through science.“When I first read about Mia’s work, it truly resonated with me,” said Bill Couzens, founder and president of Less Cancer. “At a time when pseudoscience and pseudo-wellness too often replace evidence, expertise, and thoughtful public health conversation, it is incredibly refreshing to see young people leaning into science, research, discovery, and evidence-based thinking.”Couzens said Less Cancer grew from deeply personal experiences with cancer, loss, and watching individuals and families struggle within complicated healthcare systems. “Less Cancer was built around the belief that prevention matters, science matters, and communities deserve stronger engagement, collaboration, education, and access to credible public health programming,” Couzens said.“Real science is not about pretending to have all the answers,” he added. “It is about asking difficult questions, daring to make mistakes, challenging assumptions, and being willing to step out onto the limb without always knowing exactly where the journey will lead. That is how progress happens.”Couzens noted the award reflects optimism about the next generation of scientific and public health leadership.“The future becomes brighter when intelligent, compassionate young leaders choose evidence, curiosity, collaboration, and service over noise and ego,” he said. “The future feels brighter because young people like Mia are already helping shape it.”Founded more than twenty years ago in Fauquier County, Va., Less Cancer was created to advance prevention, public health education, environmental health, and evidence-based community programming. Since its founding, the organization has collaborated with universities, physicians, researchers, nurses, scientists, students, and public health leaders across the country while remaining deeply rooted in its Virginia community origins.# # #About Less CancerBased in Warrenton, Virginia, Less Cancer is a national 501(c)(3) organization focused on cancer prevention, public health education, environmental health, and evidence-based community programming. Through workshops, scholarships, partnerships, and national initiatives, Less Cancer works to advance prevention and healthier futures for communities across America. For more information, visit www.lesscancer.org

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