Ventura County Coast Announces 20 Summer Festivals and Events Across Four Coastal California Cities

Fans gather at River Ridge Playing Fields as the Dallas Cowboys return to Training Camp in Oxnard, California. Wings Over Camarillo Air Show special performance in Camarillo, California. Attendees cheer on competitors during The Throwdown Cornhole Festival in Ventura, California.

Ventura County Coast unveils its 2026 summer events lineup: Cowboys Training Camp, WWII Air Show, wine festivals, concerts, and more.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ventura County Coast, encompassing the cities of Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura, and Port Hueneme, has announced its 2026 summer events calendar. A lineup of more than 20 celebrations spanning June through August along 42 miles of Southern California coastline.The season offers programming for a wide range of interests, from aviation to live music, culinary festivals, and professional sports.JUNECasa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival — (Camarillo) Voted the county's best food and drink event, this all-inclusive charity festival takes place on the grounds of CSU Channel Islands. Top restaurants from Ventura and Santa Barbara counties are featured alongside craft breweries and wineries, with proceeds benefiting children's mental health services through Casa Pacifica. Date: June 7, 2026Seaside Marathon — (Ventura) A Boston Marathon qualifier, the Seaside Marathon follows a mostly flat coastal course with ocean and mountain views. Four distance options are available, from 5K to a full marathon. Date: June 7, 2026National Outlet Shopping Day — (Camarillo) Home to more than 160 designer and brand-name stores, the Camarillo Premium Outlets. This location has consistently ranked among California's top outlet destinations. This year, they are hosting a four-day shopping festival featuring major savings, themed activations, line dancing, youth programming, live entertainment, and a complimentary tote bag giveaway. Shoppers presenting same-day receipts totaling $500 or more are eligible for an exclusive experience-with-purchase offer. Dates: June 11–14, 2026Boots & Brews Country Music Festival — (Ventura) A full day of country music headliners at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, featuring Cole Swindell, Gretchen Wilson, and additional performers. Craft beer and food trucks are available on-site. Date: June 13, 2026Bike the Coast — (Ventura) Three coastal route options — 17, 35, and 65 miles — along the Pacific shoreline conclude with a community celebration and beer garden. Proceeds benefit the National MS Society. Date: June 13, 2026Channel Islands Harbor Father's Day Car Show — (Oxnard) Classic cars are displayed against a harbor backdrop, with food trucks and live DJ entertainment throughout the day. Date: June 21, 2026TBT Food Truck Festival at Camarillo Ranch — (Camarillo) Held on select Thursday evenings throughout the summer, the historic Camarillo Ranch hosts local food trucks, craft beer and wine, and live entertainment from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is free. Guided tours of the Camarillo Ranch House are available for $5 per guest; children 12 and under are admitted at no charge. Proceeds from the event support the Ranch's educational programs and historical preservation efforts. Dates: June 25, July 23, Aug. 20, 2026 | 5–8 p.m.Ventura County Greek Festival — (Ventura) This annual gathering features traditional Greek cuisine, live music, and folk dance performances in a community-centered setting. Dates: June 26–28, 2026JULYFireworks by the Sea — (Oxnard) Channel Islands Harbor's Fourth of July celebration features waterfront viewing, a community parade, and a fireworks display over the water. Date: July 4, 20264th of July Street Fair & Parade — (Ventura) Downtown Ventura's Independence Day festivities include a classic community parade, street fair featuring local arts and crafts vendors, a car show, and live music performances across multiple city blocks. Date: July 4, 2026Hueneme Beach Festival — (Port Hueneme) Two stages of live music, food vendors, carnival rides, beach wrestling, and a sandcastle contest are featured at this beachfront community festival. Dates: July 11–12, 2026Camarillo Old Town Heritage Days Midsummer Fiesta — (Camarillo) Old Town hosts food vendors, live music, carnival rides, and a classic car show during this multi-day community celebration. Dates: July 15–19, 2026Dallas Cowboys Training Camp — (Oxnard) Dallas Cowboys Training Camp returns this summer, marking an exciting milestone: 20 years of the Cowboys calling Oxnard their summer home. As one of the most iconic franchises in NFL history heads west, fans will once again have the chance to experience America’s Team up close at the River Ridge Playing Fields. Open practices will allow attendees to watch players and coaches prepare for the upcoming NFL season through drills, scrimmages, and fan-favorite autograph opportunities. Admission to training camp is free, making it one of Southern California’s most accessible and family-friendly summer sports experiences. In addition to on-field action, guests can access exclusive Cowboys merchandise, food vendors, live entertainment, and optional VIP experiences available for purchase. Paid parking will be available on-site, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early as practices are expected to draw large crowds. Dates: July–August 2026 (specific dates to be announced)A Taste of Camarillo Wine & Brew Festival — (Camarillo) Held on the grounds of the historic Camarillo Ranch, this afternoon festival features wine, craft brews, spirits, and gourmet food from Ventura County restaurants, alongside live music, line dancing, and boutique shopping. Date: July 26, 2026Camarillo Summer Concert Series — (Camarillo) Free live music performances at Constitution Park are accompanied by food truck vendors throughout the summer series. Dates: June 27, July 11, July 25, Aug. 8, 2026Ventura County Fair — (Ventura) Running 12 days, the Ventura County Fair features a professional rodeo, headline concerts, carnival rides, nightly fireworks over the Pacific, and food and vendor exhibits. Dates: July 29–Aug. 9, 2026AUGUSTWings Over Camarillo Air Show — (Camarillo) WWII Warbirds, aerobatic performances, military aircraft displays, and pyrotechnics are featured over Camarillo Airport during this two-day event. Ground-level programming includes a classic car show, STEM pavilions, a Veterans Hangar, and craft beer. Dates: Aug. 15–16, 2026The Throwdown Cornhole Festival — (Ventura) Recognized as the World's Largest Cornhole Festival, the Throwdown draws competitive players from across the nation. Additional programming includes live music, a Ferris wheel, MMA competitions, and axe-throwing. Dates: Aug. 21–23, 2026Rock the Collection Summer Concerts — (Oxnard) Free outdoor concerts at The Collection at RiverPark feature cover bands and local artists throughout August. Dates: August 2026 (dates to be announced)Concerts by the Sea — (Oxnard) Free live music performances overlooking Channel Islands Harbor feature a rotating lineup of local artists throughout the summer. Dates: August 2026 (dates to be announced)WHERE TO STAYVentura County Coast offers a range of accommodations across all four cities. From oceanfront hotels to boutique downtown properties, visit venturacountycoast.com for a full list of lodging options.All events are subject to change without notice. Some dates are still being confirmed for 2026. Full event listings and updates are available at venturacountycoast.com.PHOTOS & MEDIA INQUIRIES High-resolution photography and b-roll footage are available upon request. Media representatives interested in learning more are encouraged to contact the Ventura County Coast communications team directly.Contact: Kristal Silva, Communications and PR Specialist ksilva @venturacountycoast .com###About Ventura County Coast: Ventura County Coast (VCC) is where California's relaxed coastal charm meets endless adventure. Encompassing the cities of Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura, and Port Hueneme, VCC invites travelers to experience wide-open beaches, year-round sunshine, and a welcoming community just one hour north of Los Angeles. Administered by the Ventura County Lodging Association (VCLA), the VCC brand represents more than 60 lodging partners and destination marketing organizations. Follow VCC on Instagram at @venturacountycoast or visit venturacountycoast.com.

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