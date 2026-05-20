Gilayo® Presents the Solution to the Homeless Crisis and Disaster Relief

External view of Gilayo structure with full, glass wing walls and stud transition piece Inside view of Gilayo structure with full, glass wing walls.

Steel structures engineered for mass housing during disasters or to address the homeless issue.

The question is no longer whether we can build these systems — it’s whether we’re willing to think differently about emergency housing.” — John Mayo, Co-Founder, Gilayo

AUBURN, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As wildfire disasters continue to devastate communities around the world and housing shortages strain cities across the United States, Gilayo® is renewing its call for innovative, rapidly deployable shelter solutions designed to support emergency response, transitional housing, and disaster recovery efforts.

Originally developed as a patented modular steel framing system, Gilayo has continued to evolve over the past year with the addition of new custom full glass, wing wall systems, the Gilayo stud transition piece, and expanded design capabilities that allow structures to be assembled faster and adapted for a wider range of emergency and humanitarian uses.

The company believes the timing is critical.

“Every year, we watch communities lose homes to fires, storms, and natural disasters, while cities simultaneously struggle to address homelessness and affordable housing shortages,” said John Mayo, founder of Gilayo and longtime steel innovator. “We already have the engineering, the manufacturing knowledge, and the ability to rapidly deploy structures that can help people immediately. The question is no longer whether we can build these systems — it’s whether we’re willing to think differently about emergency housing.”

Gilayo structures are designed using a proprietary steel connection system intended to simplify assembly while creating durable, expandable structures that can be configured for emergency shelter villages, temporary workforce housing, off-grid living environments, disaster relief operations, and transitional housing communities.

Unlike many temporary shelter concepts, the Gilayo system was designed with long-term durability in mind. The steel structures are resistant to fire, rot, pests, and harsh environmental conditions, while remaining transportable and adaptable to changing site needs. Foundation and anchor bolts are not required.

The latest generation of the system includes upgraded wall integration options and new bracket designs that allow for greater flexibility in layout and customization — helping communities and agencies envision shelter solutions that are both functional and dignified.

The renewed conversation comes as governments and emergency agencies worldwide face mounting pressure to improve disaster preparedness and accelerate housing recovery timelines after catastrophic events.

Gilayo continues to collaborate with municipalities, nonprofits, emergency management agencies, tribal organizations, and humanitarian groups looking for scalable shelter alternatives that can be deployed quickly and expanded over time.

“This is bigger than construction,” Mayo added. “It’s about creating systems that can help communities respond faster, recover faster, and provide people with a safe place to begin again.”

Gilayo continues to explore partnerships focused on disaster response, emergency preparedness, affordable housing initiatives, and humanitarian applications throughout the United States and internationally.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or additional information about Gilayo systems, visit Gilayo.

Football Stadium Shelter Deployment Simulation

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