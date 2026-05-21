Over Half of U.S. Workers Report Financial Anxiety, 1 in 5 'Mentally Checked Out,' BenefitHub Finds

Survey of 25,000+ employees shows economic pessimism surged 10 points YoY, as workers cut health spending, delay major decisions, and defer savings

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial stress among American workers has intensified, with 57% of employees now reporting economic pessimism — a 10-point increase year-over-year according to research released by BenefitHub Intelligence. The report, The Economic Well-Being of U.S. Employees : Affordability Challenges Continue to Drive Employee Sentiment and Behavior, draws from more than 25,000 U.S. employees surveyed April 14-17, 2026.The findings reveal a workforce under mounting financial pressure and making increasingly drastic trade-offs to stay afloat.The Headline Numbers• 55% of employees describe their relationship with money as "anxious"; Nearly one in five employees (19%) describe their relationship with money as “overwhelmed” or “mentally checked out” due to financial stress.• Two in three employees reported worrying about affording essential items like groceries, clothing, and household items at least once in the past 6 months.• Among workers 25-34, those who are actively building careers and households, 64% reported economic pessimism, while just 9% feeling optimistic.• Anxiety cuts across income levels: 56% of employees earning more than $200,000 annually still reported feeling pessimistic.• Inflation remains the dominant driver, cited by 79% of respondents as the primary source of financial pressure, far outpacing interest rates (30%) and job insecurity (16%).Workers Are Making Sacrifices with Long-Term ConsequencesThe most alarming trend in this iteration of the survey is employees deprioritizing the building blocks for long-term financial health to get by today.• Savings and investments dropped from a top three priority for 44% of employees to just 24% over the past 6 months—a 20% decline• Health and Wellness prioritization fell by the same margin, from 45% to 25%Younger workers are bearing a disproportionate share of this stain. Among employees aged 25-34, 34% report having postponed buying a home, 22% have delayed having a child, and 15% have put off marriage—rates two to three times higher than the overall workforce.“Employees are feeling the economic squeeze in real and immediate ways, and our recent survey results show that too many workers are being forced to make difficult trade-offs just to keep up,” said Jeffrey Litvack, CEO of BenefitHub. “If BenefitHub is driven by anything, it’s helping workers stress less and enjoy more, without having to make long-term sacrifices. That means making everyday savings easier to find and more meaningful when people need them most.”Discount Platforms are Filling a Critical GapAmid the pressure, employees are increasingly relying on workplace benefits and discount tools to maintain quality of life. 92% of employees now use discounts, cash back offers, or perks in some capacity. BenefitHub’s platform data reinforces the survey findings: hotel bookings hit a 15-month high in April 2026, flight sales rose 79% since November 2025, concert sales surged to $1 million in a single month—even though respondents report cutting back on travel and experiences.The data suggests that employees are not eliminating spending so much as shopping smarter. As one BenefitHub member put it “It has helped my family be able to go on vacation and truly enjoy ourselves... it allows us to create meaningful family memories without as much financial stress.”About the SurveyThe BenefitHub Intelligence Employee survey was fielded April 14–17, 2026, with more than 25,000 respondents drawn from employers of all sizes. Data was captured across age, gender identity, income, education level, and household size. The full report is available at benefithub.com/access-white-paper-2026-april-edition About BenefitHub IntelligenceBenefitHub Intelligence™ is the research and insights arm of BenefitHub, the leading cloud-based marketplace and platform for voluntary benefits and perks and is fully customizable to meet the unique needs of organizations. BenefitHub provides executive perks to the everyday employee, regardless of company size, worldwide. Trusted by five of the top ten largest employers in the U.S. and embraced by 36% of Fortune 50 companies, BenefitHub is deployed across more than 17,000 client organizations globally, serving over 14 million employees. Through BenefitHub, employees gain exclusive access to a diverse range of discounts, voluntary benefits, and perks, including millions of discounted event tickets, local deals, restaurant offerings, and special rates on essential services like cell phone plans and auto insurance. The marketplace includes over 300,000 vendor partnerships who enjoy privileged access to, and who connect with, our exclusive network of millions of engaged employees and buyers. BenefitHub is also endorsed and marketed by most of the top employee benefit brokers in the U.S.

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