Lawsuit Exposes 'Concealed Trap' Intersection in Ventura County After 95th Crash; Legal Challenge Filed By Caltrans

A lawsuit alleges the intersection is a “concealed trap” where a deceptive green light has led to nearly 100 documented collisions.

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lawsuit Focuses on "Concealed Trap" Intersection in Ventura County After 95th Crash; Legal Challenge Filed By Caltrans’ Attempt to Dismiss CaseAttorneys for Randolph Ramirez have filed a formal opposition to the State of California’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit regarding a notorious T-intersection at State Route 118 and Santa Clara Avenue. The lawsuit alleges the intersection is a “concealed trap” where a deceptive green light has led to nearly 100 documented collisions.The "Deceptive" Green Light On January 21, 2025, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Randolph Ramirez was driving eastbound on State Route 118. As he approached the intersection with Santa Clara Avenue, the traffic signal displayed a solid green circular light. By legal definition, this signal indicated the road was continuous and it was safe to proceed straight.However, the paved road ended abruptly at a T-intersection. Following the signal's instruction, Mr. Ramirez’s vehicle went airborne, crashing into an agricultural field beyond the roadway. He alleges he suffered grievous harm, including severe and permanent physical injuries.Ramirez and his lawyers allege a dangerous pattern of 94 prior collisions reveals a staggering history of danger at this location:• Between 2014 and 2025, there were 94 other traffic collisions at this exact intersection.• Of the 61 collision reports produced by Caltrans, over 90% involved vehicles going straight through the intersection because drivers mistakenly believed the road continued.• Police reports from these incidents frequently note drivers stating they "thought the roadway went straight" because the light was green.• Francisco Flores, who leased the adjacent agricultural field, testified under oath that he witnessed three to five nighttime collisions in a single year (July 2024 to July 2025).The "Concealed Trap" Allegation The lawsuit argues that the solid green light materially alters the appearance of the T-intersection, making it look like a standard four-way crossing at night. While Caltrans argues it provided signs and markings, the plaintiff’s attorneys contend these "warnings" indicate an option to turn, whereas the solid green light is an active invitation to proceed straight into the field.The complaint further alleges a total lack of physical safeguards, such as transverse rumble strips, reflective barriers, or guardrails, which would have alerted drivers that the paved road was ending and prevented vehicles from entering the field.The legal battle ahead - The State of California (Caltrans) has filed a demurrer, asking the court to dismiss the case by claiming they are not an "insurer" of public safety and that the condition of the intersection was "open and obvious".In the newly filed opposition, attorneys for Mr. Ramirez argue that a condition does not cease to be dangerous simply because it is visible in the day. They assert that the sheer volume of prior accidents—nearly 100 in a decade—proves the intersection poses a substantial risk of injury to the public.Court Hearing Information. A hearing on the State’s motion to dismiss is scheduled for:• Date: May 28, 2026• Time: 8:30 a.m.• Location: Ventura Superior Court, Department 43, before the Hon. Ben Coats. Case No. 2025CUPP046632.About Ellis Riccobono, LLP Ellis Riccobono, LLP is a Westlake Village-based law firm representing individuals in complex personal injury and government liability cases. The legal team for Mr. Ramirez includes Tobin Ellis, Santo Riccobono, and Heather Ijams.Media Contact: Ellis Riccobono, LLP Phone: (424) 901-1202 Email: info@ertriallawyers.com Website: www.ertriallawyers.com

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