Meriwether County, GA (May 20, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Aisha Al-Khalifa, age 41, of Grovetown, GA, with False Statements and Violation of Oath of Office. Al-Khalifa is the former Chief of the Warm Spring Police Department.

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, the Warm Springs Police Department requested the GBI to investigate allegations of police misconduct involving members and former members of the Warm Springs Police Department. During the investigation, agents determined that Al-Khalifa knowingly made false statements to investigators.

Al-Khalifa turned herself in on Friday, May 15, 2026. She was booked into the Meriwether County Detention Center in Greenville, GA.

Anyone with any information about the investigation is encouraged to call the GBI Regional Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.