Camilla, Mitchell County, GA (May 20, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Judson Nebraska Pollock, age 53, of Camilla, Mitchell County, Georgia, with one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

In June of 2025, the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit received a request from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the distribution of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to Georgia and resulted in Pollock’s arrest in Albany, Dougherty County, GA.

Pollock was arrested on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, and booked into the Mitchell County Jail.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the GBI CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870 or submit a tip via the NCMEC CyberTipline at cybertipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.