Berrien County, GA (May 20, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Austin Abrams, age 15, from Ray City, GA, with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of Michael Paris, age 42, of Ray City, GA.

On Monday, May 18, 2026, at about 10:18 p.m., the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Weaver Road in Ray City, GA. When deputies arrived, they found Paris in the road with gunshot wounds. Paris was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon will complete an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Abrams was arrested and booked into the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.