As California Energy Bills Rise, The Energy Savings Group Warns LA Homeowners: The Cost of Waiting Has Never Been Higher

LA’s trusted energy audit firm identifies the top trends driving utility costs up — and the steps homeowners can take right now to get ahead of them

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California homeowners are opening their utility bills to a harsh reality in 2026: electricity rates across the state have climbed sharply, with Southern California Edison and LADWP both implementing rate increases that are pushing average monthly bills higher than ever before. The Energy Savings Group , an LA-based energy audit and savings firm that has helped over 6,200 local homeowners save a combined $217 million in energy costs, is stepping forward with a clear message: the window to act is open, but it won’t stay that way.“We’ve been doing this long enough to recognize the pattern,” said a spokesperson for The Energy Savings Group. “Every year homeowners tell us they’ll look into their options ‘next month.’ But rates don’t wait. The homeowners who acted two years ago are saving hundreds of dollars a month. The ones who waited are paying the price — literally.”What’s Driving Energy Costs Up in 2026The Energy Savings Group has identified three key forces pushing LA utility bills higher this year:- Grid infrastructure costs passed to consumers. Utilities across California are recovering billions in grid modernization and wildfire mitigation costs through rate adjustments, with those expenses reflected directly in residential bills.- Increased summer demand and heat events. Longer and more intense heat waves are driving air conditioning usage to record highs, increasing consumption at the exact times when time-of-use rates are at their peak.- Expiring incentive windows. Several state and federal incentive programs tied to solar and efficiency upgrades — including California’s NEM 3.0 transition — have changed significantly, making early action more valuable than waiting.What Homeowners Can Do Right NowAccording to The Energy Savings Group, the most impactful steps LA homeowners can take in 2026 are also the simplest:- Get a professional energy audit. Understanding exactly where energy is being wasted in a home is the essential first step. A comprehensive audit identifies the highest-impact changes.- Explore California’s remaining solar incentives. Despite recent changes to net metering, significant state and federal incentives remain available for qualifying homeowners — but the timeline for maximum benefit is narrowing.- Act before summer. Demand for energy services spikes in summer. Homeowners who schedule audits and upgrades now avoid longer wait times and start saving before the most expensive months of the year.“Our job isn’t just to help people save money — it’s to help them understand what’s happening in the energy market and what they can do about it. LA homeowners have more options than they realize. We want to make sure they know that before their next bill arrives.”— Spokesperson, The Energy Savings GroupThe Energy Savings Group is currently offering complimentary energy consultations for Los Angeles homeowners interested in understanding their current usage and savings potential.About The Energy Savings GroupThe Energy Savings Group is a Los Angeles-based residential energy consultancy specializing in home energy audits, utility bill analysis, and customized savings strategies. The company has served more than 6,200 homeowners across the greater LA area and helped clients collectively save over $217 million in energy costs. For more information, visit theenergysavingsgroup.com.

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