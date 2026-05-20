AI-Powered Fintech Job Platform Eliminates Candidate Ghosting and Slashes Time-to-Hire Across Four Global Markets

Finjobsly hits a new milestone today as we roll out our updated platform and vision for the fintech job market.

New AI Resume Analyzer, Feedback-First Interface and Real-Time Salary Benchmarking Tool Set a New Global Standard for Fintech Recruitment in the US and the UK.

AI adoption, regulation and digital asset growth are driving huge demand for fintech talent. Finjobsly connects specialist professionals with the future of finance.”” — Finjobsly Founding Team

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finjobsly the specialist fintech job board and career intelligence platform, today announced the launch of a new suite of AI-powered recruitment tools designed to solve some of the fintech industry’s biggest hiring challenges, including candidate ghosting, slow hiring cycles and salary misalignment.

Built specifically for fintech employers and professionals, Finjobsly combines specialist job listings with intelligent hiring technology to help firms identify qualified talent faster while improving communication and transparency throughout the recruitment process.

The launch comes at a critical time for the global fintech industry. Hiring demand is increasing rapidly across major financial hubs including London, New York, Singapore and leading European fintech centres such as Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Zurich. At the same time, employers are struggling to recruit specialist talent in areas including AI engineering, compliance, digital assets and regulatory technology.

According to Finjobsly, the platform has already experienced a 352% increase in professionals searching for specialist fintech job opportunities, highlighting a growing demand for industry-focused recruitment solutions instead of generic job boards.

“Traditional recruitment platforms were never built for the complexity and speed of fintech hiring,” said the Founder of Finjobsly. “The industry moves too fast for outdated hiring workflows. We created Finjobsly to bring transparency, speed and intelligence to the hiring process from the very beginning.”

At the centre of the launch is Finjobsly’s new AI CV Analyzer, a feature that gives candidates an instant compatibility score before they apply for a role. The tool evaluates CVs against role-specific requirements and helps recruiters identify technically aligned candidates faster, significantly reducing time-to-hire for specialist fintech positions.

The company believes this feature will be especially valuable for employers navigating new European regulations such as MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation) and DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act), where demand for candidates with regulatory expertise is rising sharply.

Finjobsly has also launched a new Feedback-First Interface designed to reduce one of the recruitment industry’s most common frustrations: candidate ghosting.

Using AI-driven technical alignment and skills analysis, the platform filters out unsuitable applications early in the process, allowing recruiters to focus on qualified candidates and maintain more consistent communication throughout the hiring journey. The company says the system improves trust between employers and candidates while reducing wasted time on both sides.

Another major addition is Finjobsly’s Real-Time Salary Benchmarking Tool, which provides live compensation insights based on role, sector and location.

With senior fintech salaries in New York exceeding $250,000 in some sectors and AI-focused hiring demand rising across the UK and Europe, salary transparency has become increasingly important in securing talent. Finjobsly’s salary intelligence feature is designed to prevent late-stage negotiation breakdowns by ensuring compensation expectations are aligned from the beginning of the process.

The platform currently operates across four major fintech markets — the US, UK, Europe and Singapore — with a focus on sectors including digital assets, RegTech, payments, WealthTech and AI-powered financial services.

As part of its European expansion, Finjobsly has increased its coverage across key fintech hubs including Paris and Dublin. The platform now includes multilingual profile support, local salary benchmarking and regulatory framework tagging to support cross-border hiring across Europe’s rapidly growing fintech ecosystem.

“Europe’s fintech market is entering a major growth phase driven by regulation, institutional investment and digital finance innovation,” the Founder added. “Finjobsly is positioned to connect specialist talent with the companies shaping the future of financial technology.”

Unlike broad employment marketplaces, Finjobsly focuses exclusively on fintech careers and recruitment. The company says this specialist approach allows it to deliver more accurate candidate matching and higher-quality hiring intelligence for employers operating in highly technical sectors.

About Finjobsly

Finjobsly is a specialist fintech job board and AI-powered career intelligence platform connecting fintech employers with highly qualified professionals across the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and Singapore. The platform provides AI-driven CV analysis, salary benchmarking and fintech recruitment solutions across Banking, SaaS, Compliance, AI Engineering, Digital Assets, RegTech, Payments and WealthTech.

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