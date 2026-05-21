The Boat House Named Exclusive Bennington Dealer for Collier County, Florida

The Boat House Naples Florida dealership — 20,000 sq ft marine facility with indoor service bays

The #1 Bennington dealer in Wisconsin expands into Southwest Florida as the exclusive authorized Bennington dealer for Collier County, FL

Collier County buyers deserve a premium ownership experience that matches the quality of the Bennington brand. We've been the #1 Bennington dealer in Wisconsin for years. We're ready to deliver that.” — Kevin Code, CEO, The Boat House Group

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boat House, a 5 Star Certified MRAA dealer group operating 10 locations across Southwest Florida and the Midwest, has been named the exclusive authorized dealer for Bennington Pontoon Boats in Collier County, Florida. Effective July 1, 2026, The Boat House will be the sole source for Bennington sales and factory-authorized service in the county, covering Naples, Marco Island, and the surrounding area. Sales, service, and custom order intake are available immediately. New 2026 inventory arrives in phases beginning late June.Bennington is the #1 selling premium pontoon brand in North America, a subsidiary of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), and has earned the CSI Award for customer satisfaction for 24 consecutive years. Every new Bennington includes an industry-leading lifetime structural warranty and a 10-year bow-to-stern warranty. The 2026 lineup spans five series from 16 to 30 feet in pontoon and tritoon configurations.The Boat House's Naples flagship at 8582 Radio Lane opened in October 2025 and spans more than 20,000 square feet across 4.2 acres, including eight extended indoor service bays staffed by factory-trained technicians."Earning the exclusive Bennington authorization for Collier County is something we worked hard for, and we don't take the responsibility lightly. We've been the #1 Bennington dealer in Wisconsin for years, and we know what it takes to do this brand justice. Collier County buyers deserve access to the best premium pontoon on the water. We're ready to deliver that." - Kevin Code, CEO, The Boat HouseThe Boat House is making its full-service Bennington model available to Collier County owners immediately. Through June 30, new service customers receive free pickup and delivery plus a complimentary system check."The Boat House has consistently demonstrated the operational depth and customer commitment that the Bennington brand demands. Their track record in Wisconsin speaks for itself, and we're confident that Collier County customers will experience that same standard of service from day one." - Mark Skeen, Bennington MarineThe Boat House brings more than 30 years of marine industry experience to Collier County, holds the MRAA 5 Star Certified Dealer designation, and is the #1 inboard dealer in the Midwest.For more information or to place a custom Bennington order, visit boathouseh2o.com/bennington-boats-for-sale or call (239) 732-8050.ABOUT THE BOAT HOUSEThe Boat House is a family-owned marine dealer group with 10 locations across Southwest Florida and the Midwest. The company offers new and used boat sales, service, storage, parts, pier and lift services, and a boat club. The Boat House is a 5 Star Certified Dealer by the MRAA, the #1 Bennington dealer in Wisconsin, and the #1 inboard dealer in the Midwest. Learn more at BoatHouseH2o.com ABOUT BENNINGTON MARINEBennington is North America's #1 selling premium pontoon brand and a subsidiary of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII). Bennington has earned the CSI Award for customer satisfaction for 24 consecutive years. Learn more at BenningtonMarine.com.

Bennington Pontoons Available Now at The Boat House of Naples

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