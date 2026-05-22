Drew Soule, HR Consultant and HR Executive, Publishes Thoughts on AI, Disability Inclusion, & the Future of HR

Drew Soule is a Wisconsin-based HR executive with 15 years across hypergrowth tech, aerospace, financial services, and healthcare.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milwaukee, Wis. — Drew Soule , a Southeast Wisconsin-based HR executive and people operations strategist, has published expert commentary addressing the intersection of AI-driven HR workflow automation, disability inclusion leadership, and the operational realities that separate effective HR from performative HR.Soule draws on 15 years across hypergrowth tech, aerospace, financial services, and healthcare. His record includes labor relations leadership across a 1,200-person multi-site manufacturing organization with active collective bargaining agreements, senior HRBP work through an IPO preparation cycle, and an 800-person global Product and Engineering org where he managed 10 to 40 concurrent employee relations cases weekly. He built an entire People Programs function at a healthcare company in 60 days, diagnosed that 53% of exits were happening within the first 90 days, redesigned onboarding, and measured a 22% attrition reduction and more than $400,000 in cost avoidance.The Practitioner LensSoule's commentary argues that HR practitioners lose credibility when they treat data as a destination rather than a starting point. The 53% first-90-day exit diagnosis did not begin with an algorithm. It began with structured pattern recognition across qualitative exit data, tenure cohorts, and manager-level analysis. The model helped confirm what the patterns suggested. The practitioner had to know what questions to ask."The insight never came from the model," Soule said. "It came from understanding the work."That distinction, Soule argues, is not semantic. It is the difference between HR that influences business outcomes and HR that reports on them after the fact.A Midwest Practitioner's Case for Grounded InnovationSoule is based in Southeast Wisconsin and makes no apology for the specificity. The Midwest HR landscape is manufacturing plants with active CBAs, healthcare systems managing thin margins, and mid-market companies scaling fast with HR teams that cannot afford to be wrong."The innovation frameworks that get the most attention are built for environments with unlimited runway," Soule said. "I built a People Programs function in 60 days, from scratch, at a healthcare company, while diagnosing a retention crisis. That is a different problem set."Soule applies AI-driven workflow automations, built on the Claude API, to the operational realities of under-resourced HR teams. The automations handle mechanical drafting load, structured documentation, and first-pass ER case triage so practitioners can focus on the judgment that requires human expertise.Disability Inclusion as a Structural ImperativeSoule was born with a severe physical disability. He uses a wheelchair. He has navigated a full executive career in organizations that still design their infrastructure around the assumption of able-bodied participation. That experience is not a footnote. It is the foundation of his leadership."I have been the person in the room who was not expected to be there," Soule said. "I have watched organizations perform inclusion while structuring their processes in ways that guaranteed certain people would never advance. I have also watched what happens when you build belonging into the architecture of the work itself. It is not the same as posting a statement."Soule argues for disability inclusion as a structural imperative with measurable outcomes. Organizations that build genuine belonging reduce attrition among high-risk populations, improve manager effectiveness, and lower the cost of ER complexity over time.Accountability as the Other Half of EmpathySoule is direct about what he considers the defining tension in HR leadership. Empathy without accountability is not leadership. It is avoidance dressed in good intentions."I lead with empathy because I believe people deserve to be seen," Soule said. "I close with accountability because I believe they deserve to be held to something worth being held to. Those two things are not in tension. They are the same commitment."That commitment produced results visible in the numbers: 22% attrition reduction, more than $400,000 in cost avoidance, a manufacturing organization with active CBAs that held through labor pressure, an engineering org where 40 concurrent ER cases were resolved without litigation.The work is real. The metrics are load-bearing. The practitioner behind them operates out of Southeast Wisconsin, and he is not finished.

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