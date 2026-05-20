Jaime Krupnick of Rodeo Realty Lists A Rare Collection Of Historic Equestrian Properties Just Outside Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare collection of premier equestrian properties just outside Los Angeles is presenting exceptional opportunities for riders, trainers, investors and buyers seeking the ultimate horse property lifestyle. Represented by equestrian real estate specialist Jaime Krupnick, these unique ranches combine extensive equestrian infrastructure, residential flexibility and long term investment potential within some of Southern California’s most established horse communities.

Among the featured properties is 27101 Sand Canyon Road, a gated equestrian estate situated on 5.84 acres in the highly sought after Sand Canyon community. Featuring 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and approximately 1,500 square feet of living space, the property is thoughtfully designed for both professional and recreational equestrian use. Highlights include a 100 x 150 covered arena, multiple round pens, extensive turnout areas and more than 50 stalls across multiple barn structures, along with a Eurociser, tack rooms, office space and direct access to Sand Canyon’s expansive riding trails.

Also represented by Krupnick is the iconic Courtship Ranch at 11270 Dominica Avenue in Shadow Hills and Lake View Terrace. Spanning nearly seven acres, the historic boarding and training facility has operated continuously since the 1970s and remains one of the area’s most recognized equestrian properties. Designed to support a variety of riding disciplines and professional operations, the ranch includes 77 stalls, eight pasture turnouts and three lighted arenas, including a large covered arena with a full dressage court. The property also features a five bedroom residence with a pool, a permanent Conditional Use Permit and over 15 years of operational history, creating a rare opportunity for both equestrian professionals and investors alike.

Completing the collection is 24816 Aden Avenue, home to Eclipse Farms in the heart of downtown Newhall. Situated on approximately 5.57 acres, the property features two residences alongside a fully operational 52 stall equestrian facility. Designed for functionality and growth, the ranch includes two large lighted arenas, seven turnouts, covered hay barns and a variety of stall configurations suited for boarding and training operations. With established income potential, residential flexibility and close proximity to Los Angeles, the property offers a compelling opportunity for buyers seeking both lifestyle and investment value.

Together, these properties represent the enduring appeal of Southern California equestrian living, offering rare opportunities to own established horse facilities that blend lifestyle, functionality and long term potential just beyond Los Angeles.

About Jaime Krupnick

Jaime Krupnick is a luxury real estate advisor and third generation equestrian with a highly specialized focus on ranch, lifestyle and equestrian properties throughout California. With a lifelong connection to the horse world and firsthand understanding of what discerning equestrian buyers truly value, Jaime brings a level of authenticity and expertise that extends far beyond traditional real estate. Her experience marketing exceptional properties locally, nationally and internationally, combined with a thoughtful, elevated approach to branding and exposure, has earned her a reputation as a trusted resource in the luxury equestrian market.



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