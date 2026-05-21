Indie-Pop Cult Favorites CULTS to Headline The Weinberg at SilverVox Film & Music Festival

CULTS to headline SilverVox Film & Music Festival on June 20.

NYC duo behind “Go Outside” and TikTok breakout “Gilded Lily” bring their 15-year run of bittersweet anthems to SilverVox as its Saturday night music headliner

CULTS are the kind of band that defines what we want this festival to feel like.” — Dan Silver, Head of Music for SilverVox

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural SilverVox Film & Music Festival today announced that CULTS – the New York indie-pop duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion – will headline the festival’s Saturday night music programming on June 20, 2026. The band’s set caps a music slate built around acts whose songs you already know, even if you haven’t placed the name yet. The festival runs June 18–21, 2026 , across the theaters, venues, and streets of the City of Frederick.About CULTS:New York's CULTS have spent fifteen years perfecting the bittersweet anthem – songs that sound euphoric on the surface but cut you open underneath. Formed in 2010 by Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion while both were students in New York City, the duo broke through almost immediately with their viral debut "Go Outside," earning both Best New Music honors from Pitchfork and a deal with Columbia Records quicker than most bands get a rehearsal space. Their self-titled debut landed in the top 50 albums of 2011 and launched them onto stages alongside Pixies and Vampire Weekend.What followed was a decade of fearless evolution, resulting in five studio albums that never sounded like the same band twice. Their 2022 TikTok breakout "Gilded Lily" introduced them to an entirely new generation, while their 2024 album To the Ghosts is among the most emotionally precise records of their career. Live, CULTS bring a full band and a sound that is bigger, louder, and more alive than anything their recordings suggest, while Follin commands the stage with a presence that stops rooms cold. This is the headlining set of the summer – and you will not want to have missed it.Saturday Night Anchors a Four-Day Slate:CULTS’ Saturday headlining slot sits within a music lineup with additional acts to be announced in the coming weeks, alongside 125 film premieres and screenings , in-person filmmaker Q&As, and the festival’s entertainment industry talks and panels programming. Previously announced marquee programming includes Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, with director Linus O’Brien – son of Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O’Brien – attending for a live Q&A, followed by a presentation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show; Sundance 2026 and SXSW 2026 official selection Joybubbles; and SXSW 2026 premiere Their Town, directed by Katie Aselton and written by Mark Duplass; alongside a hometown homecoming concert from American Idol breakout Rae Boyd.“CULTS are the kind of band that defines what we want this festival to feel like,” said Dan Silver, Head of Music for SilverVox. “Songs that hit on the surface and cut deeper underneath, a fifteen-year catalog they keep rewriting, and a live show that doesn’t coast. Saturday June 20th just got very exciting.”Tickets & Information:Tickets and full programming information are available at silvervoxfest.com ###About SilverVox Film & Music Festival:SilverVox Film & Music Festival is a four-day collision of independent film, live music, and creative energy – launching June 2026 across the theaters, venues, and streets of Downtown Frederick, Maryland. It’s a festival built for discovery: dark rooms, loud stages, unexpected conversations, and stories that stay with you long after the lights come up.The annual festival is produced by SilverVox, a nonprofit arts organization focused on amplifying independent voices and building experiences where filmmakers, musicians, artists and audiences meet on equal ground. A mix of industry, a mix of fandom, a mix of what makes Frederick the perfect home.About SilverVox:SilverVox is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting artists with audiences and fostering creative journeys in theater, music, and film. Through mentorship, workshops, flagship events, and community programs, we support artists from concept to stage or screen – nurturing ideas, scripts, and productions. By bringing businesses, communities, and creators together, we aim to build a vibrant, collaborative network that uplifts the arts and ensures their lasting impact.

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