(Decatur, GA) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) hosted a graduation ceremony for 18 community services officers on Friday, May 15, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga.

“Juvenile Probation Parole Specialists (JPPSs) and Juvenile Probation Officers (JPOs) are essential to providing youth with evidence-based interventions and skill-building tools that support rehabilitation,” said DJJ Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb. “I am proud of their commitment to serving our youth.”

The Basic Juvenile Probation Officer Training (BJPOT) is a 280-hour training program designed to meet the requirements established by DJJ and the Peace Officer Standards Training (POST) Council. The Basic Community Services Training (BCST) is a 200-hour course that provides the knowledge and skills necessary to perform duties in support of the DJJ mission.

The graduating classes represent staff from Bartow, Bryan, Chatham, Coffee, Crisp, Dougherty, Evans, Gwinnett, Henry, Houston, Paulding, Polk, Rockdale, Upson, and Whitfield counties.

JPO Annette Johnson was named the “Class Leader” for BJPOT Class #31 and JPPS Sabrina Hagains was the “Top Gun Honor Graduate” for the highest firearms qualification score.

Here is a list of BCST Class #45 and BJPOT Class #31 Graduates:

Graduate Names Facility BCST Class #45 Candice Coers Bartow Community Services Office Sabrina Hagains Bryan Community Services Office Chloe Rollins Bryan Community Services Office Betty Robinson Chatham Multi-Service Center Aiyesha Reed Coffee Community Services Office Timiria Robinson Crisp Community Services Office Jamie Mellons Evans Community Services Office Felicia Thompkins Gwinnett Community Services Office Donovan Gilliam Henry Community Services Office Coulette Hughes Henry Community Services Office Aniyah Burley Houston Community Services Office Algenon Wilson Polk Community Services Office Chantal James Rockdale Community Services Office Imani Robinson Upson Community Services Office Karla Meraz Whitfield Community Services Office BJPOT Class #31 Khaliq McIntosh Dougherty Intense Supervision Probation Annette Johnson Houston Intense Supervision Probation Sharesse Loston Paulding Intense Supervision Probation

To learn more about career opportunities with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, contact the DJJ Office of Human Resources at 404-294-3431 or email [email protected].

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The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is a multi-faceted agency that serves the state's justice-involved youth up to 21 years of age. The Department's mission is to transform young lives by providing evidence-based rehabilitative treatment services and supervision, strengthening youth and families' well-being, and fostering safe communities. Visit us online at www.djj.georgia.gov.