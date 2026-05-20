Georgia DJJ Welcomes 18 Community Services Officers
(Decatur, GA) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) hosted a graduation ceremony for 18 community services officers on Friday, May 15, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga.
“Juvenile Probation Parole Specialists (JPPSs) and Juvenile Probation Officers (JPOs) are essential to providing youth with evidence-based interventions and skill-building tools that support rehabilitation,” said DJJ Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb. “I am proud of their commitment to serving our youth.”
The Basic Juvenile Probation Officer Training (BJPOT) is a 280-hour training program designed to meet the requirements established by DJJ and the Peace Officer Standards Training (POST) Council. The Basic Community Services Training (BCST) is a 200-hour course that provides the knowledge and skills necessary to perform duties in support of the DJJ mission.
The graduating classes represent staff from Bartow, Bryan, Chatham, Coffee, Crisp, Dougherty, Evans, Gwinnett, Henry, Houston, Paulding, Polk, Rockdale, Upson, and Whitfield counties.
JPO Annette Johnson was named the “Class Leader” for BJPOT Class #31 and JPPS Sabrina Hagains was the “Top Gun Honor Graduate” for the highest firearms qualification score.
Here is a list of BCST Class #45 and BJPOT Class #31 Graduates:
|Graduate Names
|Facility
|BCST Class #45
|
|Bartow Community Services Office
|
|Bryan Community Services Office
|
|Bryan Community Services Office
|
|Chatham Multi-Service Center
|
|Coffee Community Services Office
|
|Crisp Community Services Office
|
|Evans Community Services Office
|
|Gwinnett Community Services Office
|
|Henry Community Services Office
|
|Henry Community Services Office
|
|Houston Community Services Office
|
|Polk Community Services Office
|
|Rockdale Community Services Office
|
|Upson Community Services Office
|
|Whitfield Community Services Office
|BJPOT Class #31
|
|Dougherty Intense Supervision Probation
|
|Houston Intense Supervision Probation
|
|Paulding Intense Supervision Probation
To learn more about career opportunities with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, contact the DJJ Office of Human Resources at 404-294-3431 or email [email protected].
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The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is a multi-faceted agency that serves the state's justice-involved youth up to 21 years of age. The Department's mission is to transform young lives by providing evidence-based rehabilitative treatment services and supervision, strengthening youth and families' well-being, and fostering safe communities. Visit us online at www.djj.georgia.gov.
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