Ammune.ai Launches First Runtime AI Governance Platform to Discover and Map Shadow AI

Ammune.ai AI Governance platform providing real-time discovery, mapping, and monitoring of Shadow AI, AI agents, and AI-connected APIs.

Ammune.ai introduces a non-intrusive AI governance platform that discovers, maps, and monitors all AI activity and Shadow AI in real time.

AI adoption is happening faster than enterprise visibility. The biggest risk today is not the AI organizations know about — it’s the AI they cannot see.” — Yisrael Gross, CEO of Ammune.ai

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ammune.ai, a leader in runtime API security and AI protection, today announced the launch of its new AI Governance Platform , designed to help organizations discover, map, monitor, and govern all AI-connected activity across the enterprise — including unmanaged and “ Shadow AI ” systems.As enterprises rapidly adopt AI copilots, generative AI platforms, autonomous agents, browser automations, AI SDKs, and third-party LLM services, most organizations no longer have visibility into how AI is interacting with their internal systems, APIs, applications, and sensitive data.Today, security and compliance teams often rely on policies, questionnaires, or manual declarations to understand AI usage. However, these approaches fail to identify Shadow AI — unauthorized or unmanaged AI activity operating outside traditional governance controls.Ammune.ai addresses this challenge with a completely new approach: a non-intrusive runtime AI discovery and governance engine capable of autonomously discovering and mapping all AI-connected activity in real time without requiring intrusive endpoint agents, code changes, or modifications to user workflows.The platform continuously discovers and maps:• AI-connected applications• AI SDK integrations• Browser-based AI usage• Autonomous AI agents• AI copilots and assistants• API-to-AI communications• AI automations and workflows• External and internal LLM connectivity• Shadow AI activity across the organizationUsing real-time behavioral analysis and runtime visibility, Ammune.ai creates a live organizational map showing:• Which AI systems are connected• Who is using them• Which APIs and services they access• What sensitive data is being transmitted• Behavioral anomalies and risk levels• Compliance and policy violations• New AI discoveries across the environmentThe platform also classifies sensitive and regulated data flows to help organizations ensure that AI usage aligns with internal security policies and regulatory requirements.Organizations receive immediate alerts when:• A new AI service or agent is discovered• Unauthorized AI tools are connected• Sensitive data is exposed to external AI systems• Unknown AI-to-API interactions appear• AI behavior deviates from company policy“Most organizations currently have no real visibility into how AI is interacting with their environments,” said Yisi Gross, CEO of Ammune.ai. “AI adoption is happening faster than governance and security teams can track. Companies cannot protect what they cannot see. Ammune.ai was built to provide real-time runtime visibility into all AI activity, Shadow AI, AI agents, and AI-connected APIs across the enterprise.”The new AI Governance Platform extends Ammune.ai’s existing runtime API security architecture already deployed across enterprise, telecom, financial, and government environments globally.The platform supports deployments across on-premises, private cloud, hybrid, and air-gapped environments designed for highly regulated industries.For more information, visit https://ammune.ai

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