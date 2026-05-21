SonarX Acquires Flipside Crypto's Blockchain Data Business, Creating the Industry's Largest Curated On-Chain Dataset

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SonarX, the institutional blockchain data infrastructure platform, today announced the acquisition of Flipside Crypto's blockchain data business. The transaction unites two of the most established on-chain data platforms in crypto, creating what is now the largest curated blockchain dataset in the industry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Founded four years ago, SonarX has grown from covering 8 blockchains to more than 130 today, building institutional-grade infrastructure for the world's largest financial institutions, Big 4 audit firms, hedge funds, risk and compliance platforms, crypto tax and accounting providers, on-chain analytics platforms, and AI agent builders. With the addition of Flipside's data business — built over the past eight years — the combined platform now powers the most comprehensive on-chain dataset ever assembled, spanning 700 million wallets, 7 trillion rows of indexed data, and 1,000+ decoded protocols."Today we made our biggest move yet," said Patrick Kim, Founder and CEO of SonarX. "The discipline that went into Flipside's platform over the past eight years compounds the value of ours. While the industry races to build AI on top, we're doubling down on the layer underneath. Every AI agent, every automated intelligence system, and every programmable contract inherits the quality of the data feeding it. We're making sure that data is institutional-grade."The acquisition extends SonarX's position as the on-chain data layer of record for institutional crypto. Amazon Web Services (AWS) partners with SonarX to power its public on-chain datasets, and Hyperliquid selected SonarX to deliver HIP-3 public data globally. With Flipside's customer base joining SonarX, the combined platform now serves a roster of leading TradFi institutions, exchanges, asset managers, audit firms, and emerging AI infrastructure builders on a single institutional-grade data layer.The acquisition closes immediately. All Flipside data customers will be transitioned to SonarX's infrastructure with continuity of service and expanded coverage across SonarX's 130+ supported chains.About SonarXSonarX is the institutional-grade blockchain data infrastructure platform powering the world's leading financial institutions, enterprises, and AI agent builders. With more than 130 chains covered from genesis to tip — including decoded smart contracts, real-time and historical data, and SOC-compliant delivery — SonarX is the data layer of record for institutional crypto. Headquartered in Irvine, California, SonarX serves customers across TradFi, Big 4 audit firms, hedge funds, risk and compliance platforms, on-chain analytics, and AI infrastructure. Learn more at https://www.sonarx.com About Flipside CryptoFounded in 2017, Flipside Crypto built one of the most comprehensive blockchain data infrastructures in the industry — pioneering the curation, scoring, and interpretation of on-chain activity across more than 40 blockchains, 700 million resolved wallet identities, and seven trillion rows of curated data. Flipside holds the first-ever patent for crypto asset scoring. Following the sale of its blockchain data business to SonarX in 2026, Flipside operates exclusively as edisyl, its enterprise AI platform. Learn more at flipsidecrypto.xyz and edisyl.com.Media ContactFlipside Crypto / Edisylpress@edisyl.com

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