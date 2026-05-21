Uplink Launches Live Connectivity Marketplace for Wi-Fi Offload to Accelerate OpenRoaming and Neutral Host Monetisation

New exchange unlocks supply and demand for global enterprise connectivity, transforming how operators, neutral hosts and enterprises monetise and consume Wi-Fi.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tuesday, Uplink went live with its Connectivity Marketplace, the first-of-its-kind commercial exchange built to unlock the economic potential of OpenRoaming , Passpoint, Wi-Fi offload and neutral host networks. The launch was marked with a live demonstration at Network X and Wireless Global Congress in Dallas.Built specifically for the evolving roaming and federation ecosystem, the Uplink Marketplace introduces a multi-party exchange model that enables operators, identity providers, neutral host networks and enterprises to transact at scale through a unified commercial and settlement layer. By bridging every side of the connectivity value chain into a single live marketplace, Uplink fundamentally reshapes how enterprise connectivity is sourced, priced and delivered worldwide.Addressing the industry’s commercial evolutionWireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), through initiatives such as WRIX and OpenRoaming, has successfully standardised seamless and secure Wi-Fi roaming capabilities globally. As real-world deployments continue to accelerate, the industry is evolving toward more scalable commercial and operational models that can support broader adoption beyond specific geographies, simplify multi-party interoperability, reduce dependence on bilateral commercial arrangements, and modernise legacy settlement processes.Uplink is designed to support this evolution through a scalable, technology-agnostic exchange platform that streamlines commercial interoperability across the ecosystem. The platform supports multiple identity types, including SIM, eSIM, Passpoint profiles and application-based authentication.Uplink addresses this gap by providing:A many-to-many marketplace architectureAutomated usage collection, rating and settlementSupport for dynamic pricing models, including corridor-based pricingNative integration with OpenRoaming and Passpoint ecosystemsA neutral exchange layer serving both supply and demand participantsEnabling a scalable global Wi-Fi economyThe Uplink Marketplace is designed to support a broad ecosystem of participants, including:Supply sideNeutral host and venue networksManaged Wi-Fi providersSmart city and transport networksOpenRoaming-enabled networksAggregated Wi-Fi footprintsDemand sideMobile network operators (MNOs)MVNO and eSIM providersIdentity providers and OpenRoaming IDPsGlobal enterprisesTravel connectivity platformsBy enabling these participants to interoperate commercially as well as technically, Uplink aims to accelerate:Adoption of OpenRoaming globallyMonetisation of neutral host infrastructureScalable Wi-Fi offload for mobile operatorsEnterprise-grade seamless connectivityBuilt for industry alignmentUplink has been designed to complement the work of the Wireless Broadband Alliance and broader industry initiatives, aligning with:OpenRoaming federation frameworksPasspoint provisioning modelsGSMA Wi-Fi offload and roaming principlesExecutive commentaryCarlos Lei CEO of Uplink, said:“OpenRoaming has solved the access problem. What the industry needs now is a scalable commercial model. Uplink provides that missing layer, a neutral marketplace where supply and demand can meet, transact and settle efficiently at global scale.”Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said:“The successful global adoption of OpenRoaming has standardized secure, seamless access. The next phase of industry growth will depend on scalable commercial frameworks and ecosystem-wide partnerships. Marketplace-based models, such as Uplink’s, can help accelerate adoption and enable monetization of neutral host and Wi-Fi offload ecosystems at scale.”Early adoption and roadmapUplink is currently onboarding early marketplace participants, with initial focus on:High-density venues and neutral host environmentsTravel and eSIM connectivity providersOperator offload corridorsEnterprise and smart city deploymentsFuture roadmap developments include enhanced settlement capabilities, expanded federation integrations, and advanced commercial tooling for marketplace participants.About UplinkUplink is a connectivity marketplace platform enabling global, scalable commercial exchange across Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, Passpoint and mobile offload ecosystems.By combining marketplace dynamics with automated settlement and federation integration, Uplink provides the infrastructure required to support the next phase of global wireless connectivity.Media Contact:Uplink Communicationsmarketing@uplink.xyz

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