ICYMI: Signed! Legislation to Support Survivors of Crimes

SB26-095 will improve transparency, strengthen survivor rights, and bolster trauma-informed procedures in court and law enforcement response





DENVER, CO – Legislation to improve access to information for survivors of crime and strengthen trauma-informed practices in the justice system was signed into law yesterday.





SB26-095 is sponsored by Senator Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, and Representatives Meg Froelich, D-Englewood, and Jenny Willford, D-Northglenn.





“Under current Colorado law, survivors of crime face significant barriers to care, justice, and information about their proceedings,” said Weissman. “I am proud to sponsor this long-overdue legislation to improve access to care, ensure trauma-informed justice procedures and law enforcement response, and strengthen protections for the rights of survivors in court proceedings.”





“This survivor-led law builds on the progress we have made to improve protections for survivors and make it easier for them to hold their abuser accountable,” said Froelich. “The justice system can be daunting, especially when a survivor is discouraged from pursuing their case and is left to figure out how to track the status of their DNA evidence kit on their own. It should not be so hard for survivors to manage their cases. By improving trauma-informed investigations and response, survivors are more empowered and protected during the judicial process.”





“We’re making changes to the health care, legal and justice systems to prevent the retraumatization of survivors and make it easier for survivors to seek justice,” said Willford. “Colorado Democrats stand with survivors, and our new law makes crucial changes that make navigating the justice system an easier, less traumatic experience for survivors. This will help aid in the healing process for survivors and improve public safety across the state.”





SB26-095 makes several updates to Colorado statute, including:

Ensuring that victims are notified when forensic testing is complete and informed of how to obtain results and other records related to testing;

Creating a special motion to dismiss claims arising from protected survivor statements made during investigations or legal proceedings, helping to shield survivors from retaliatory lawsuits;

Limiting the enforceability of mandatory pre-dispute arbitration and joint-action waivers, thereby strengthening the rights of survivors in sexual misconduct disputes;

Authorizing remote forensic testimony and allowing certain survivors to voluntarily testify remotely via closed-circuit television to prevent retraumatization; and

Expanding training and use of peace officer training funds to include trauma-informed law enforcement response training.



