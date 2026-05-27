72 Percent Plan to Buy Workforce Managment

WFM is a Dominant HR Technology Investment Priority for 2026 as Economic Uncertainty Drives Organizations Toward Proven, Measurable ROI

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HR Technology Advice, an HR technology analyst firm, today published Workforce Management: ROI Kings of HR Technology — a new analyst report positioning Workforce Management as the standout HR technology investment priority for 2026 as economic pressure forces HR and Finance leaders to prioritize technology with fast, measurable returns over investments with softer, harder-to quantify impact.Among HR leaders in the HR Technology Advice community, 72% of those planning an HR technology purchase in 2026 indicated they intend to include a new Workforce Management solution.WHY WFM IS WINNING THE 2026 BUDGET CONVERSATIONA clear pattern has emerged across organizations of all sizes: HR technology investments that cannot demonstrate hard dollar returns are being delayed or cancelled, while WFM investments are accelerating. WFM is one of the few HR technology categories that delivers quantifiable, auditable cost savings that appear directly on the P&L.The report draws on widely recognized industry benchmarks to illustrate the hard dollar impact WFM delivers across key areas:• Payroll accuracy — Automated timekeeping delivers approximately 1.2% in payroll cost reduction. For a 500-employee organization with $25M in payroll, that represents $300,000 in annual savings.• Time theft reduction — Industry estimates suggest 1–3% of payroll is lost annually to unauthorized time entry. Modern WFM solutions reduce this by 75–90% through biometric verification, GPS geofencing, and photo capture.• Overtime management — Real-time alerts and automated scheduling enforcement reduce unplanned overtime by 10–15%, saving $200,000 to $300,000 annually for organizations with $2M in overtime spend.• Demand-aligned scheduling — AI-driven forecasting reduces overstaffing costs by 10–20% while recovering revenue lost to understaffing. A retailer with $50M in frontline labor can save $1M to $2M annually.Organizations deploying purpose-built WFM solutions regularly achieve ROI in excess of 100% with payback periods of 12 months or less."CFOs have discovered what HR leaders have known for years: WFM is not an administrative tool — it is a labor cost management engine. When labor represents 60–70% of total operating costs and a proven technology category can deliver hard dollar savings with a payback period under 12 months, the investment becomes compelling. In this environment, WFM is not competing for budget. It is justifying budget." — Chris Harvey, Chief Research Officer, HR Technology AdviceYOU ARE NOT LOCKED INTO YOUR HCM SUITEThe report addresses a common misconception — that organizations relying on an underperforming WFM module within their existing HCM suite have no practical alternative. Advances in API-based integration have fundamentally changed that calculus. Purpose-built WFM solutions now integrate seamlessly with existing HCM, payroll, and talent systems — delivering enterprise-grade capability without requiring organizations to replace technology that is otherwise working well.SOLUTIONS PROFILED IN THE REPORTWorkforce Management: ROI Kings of HR Technology profiles five leading WFM solutions, evaluating each across functional depth, industry specialization, customer-realized ROI, and AI utilization:• Dayforce• Quinyx• TCP (TimeClock Plus)• SmartBarrel• UKGREPORT AVAILABILITYThe report is available for download at www.hrtechnologyadvice.com/2026ROIKINGS ABOUT HR TECHNOLOGY ADVICEHR Technology Advice is an analyst firm exclusively dedicated to HR technology, helping HR and Finance leaders identify, evaluate, and select the right solutions for their organizations. Chief Research Officer Chris Harvey brings more than 25 years of direct HR technology industry experience, including senior roles at leading HCM vendors — where he created the ROI analysis methodology for the workforce management category that remains an industry standard today. HR Technology Advice serves a community of more than 10,000 HR leaders.chris@hrtechnologyadvice.com | www.hrtechnologyadvice.com

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