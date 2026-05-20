Delaware Revises Recreational Regs for Bluefish to Give Anglers Higher Daily Possession Limit

Revised recreational fishing regulations for bluefish give anglers a larger daily possession limit. /Delaware DNREC graphic: Duane Raver Jr.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has revised Delaware’s fishing regulations for bluefish to benefit recreational anglers, with the daily possession limit for 2026 and 2027 increased from three to five bluefish for anglers fishing from private vessels and from shore, with the limit for anglers aboard for-hire vessels raised from five to seven bluefish a day. The regulatory change from DNREC – now in effect – also ensures the state’s compliance with regional fisheries management plans.

The action taken by Delaware on bluefish adopts management measures approved by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council (MAFMC) and Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) Bluefish Management Board in 2025. Both entities reviewed the 2025 management track assessment for the species, which found that bluefish overfishing was not occurring. They also recognized that while the stock was not overfished, it was not yet fully rebuilt to the biomass target the fisheries management bodies had set.

Spawning stock biomass was estimated to be about 89% of the biomass target in 2024, with stock projections that it will have reached rebuilt status in 2025, though awaiting confirmation in the 2027 stock assessment.

Based on the positive trajectory for the stock, the MAFMC and ASMFC adopted a recreational harvest limit (RHL) for bluefish of 22.02 million pounds for 2026, and of 22.50 million pounds RHL for 2027. Compared to 2025, these values represent an increase of approximately 40% for the RHL – resulting in Delaware raising the daily possession limit for bluefish in 2026 and 2027.

For more information on this and other fishing regulations, see the online 2026 Delaware Fishing Guide.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 75,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube or LinkedIn .

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov