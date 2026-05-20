Governor Hochul Announces Groundbreaking for Dutchess Community College’s Center of Excellence for Business, Industry and Innovation in Fishkill

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of Dutchess Community College’s new Center of Excellence for Business, Industry and Innovation (COEBII) in Fishkill, a $15 million workforce development project that will transform vacant former mall space into a state-of-the-art training hub for advanced manufacturing, clean technology, cybersecurity, and other high-demand industries. Supported by nearly $5 million in State investments, the project is expected to serve approximately 450 students annually by 2030 and strengthen workforce pipelines across the Hudson Valley.

“New York’s economic future depends on building strong workforce pipelines that connect New Yorkers to the jobs of tomorrow,” Governor Hochul said. “By transforming vacant space into a cutting-edge workforce training center, Dutchess Community College is helping create new opportunities for students, strengthen regional industries, and prepare workers for careers in rapidly growing sectors. This investment reflects our commitment to revitalizing communities while ensuring New Yorkers have the skills needed to compete in a rapidly evolving economy.”

The May 20 groundbreaking marks the start of Phase 1 construction for the new Center of Excellence for Business, Industry and Innovation, which will redevelop 75,500 square feet of vacant space at the former Dutchess Mall into expanded workforce development and career training facilities. The project will support new and expanded programming in advanced manufacturing, HVAC and clean technology, cybersecurity and AI, construction and architecture, automotive technology, and business and entrepreneurship.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is making strategic investments that prepare communities and workers for long-term economic success. The Center of Excellence for Business, Industry and Innovation will create direct pathways to high-demand careers while supporting the industries driving growth across the Hudson Valley. By repurposing vacant commercial space into a modern workforce training hub, this project demonstrates how adaptive reuse and strong regional partnerships can expand economic opportunity and strengthen communities.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY is on the move and with strong support from Governor Hochul and the State Legislature, our campuses are building on robust training and academic programs at state-of-the-art facilities. Dutchess Community College’s new Center of Excellence for Business, Industry and Innovation is the latest example of how New York State is bringing State agencies and resources together to create opportunities for upward mobility for more New Yorkers—expanding pathways from higher education to high-demand fields.”

The project is supported by a $3 million award through the Mid-Hudson Region’s Upstate Revitalization Initiative allocation and a $1.99 million Office of Strategic Workforce Development Pay for Performance grant. Operating support will expand microcredential pathways for electrical, advanced manufacturing, and HVAC careers while providing trainees with wraparound services including transportation assistance, academic support, case management, and job placement assistance.

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino said, “DCC’s expansion of the Center of Excellence for Business, Industry and Innovation (COEBII) is a testament to the success of their workforce-focused approach to learning. When we invested in the Mechatronics Lab and DCC’s Aviation Center, we saw how creating ‘pipelines-to-jobs’ in high-demand industries strengthens our local workforce and helps these industries grow in Dutchess County. As the COEBII expands, adding HVAC, Automotive Technology and more, we are creating even more opportunities for high-paying careers in the industries that our community depends on.”

State Senator Rob Rolison said, “This is a historic investment in the future of Dutchess Community College, the students of Senate District 39 and the Hudson Valley workforce. DCC has always played an important role in preparing students for successful careers, and this new Center of Excellence will create even more opportunities for residents to gain the skills needed for today’s high-demand industries. This project will not only benefit local students, but will attract people from across the region looking to build careers and strengthen our workforce right here in the Hudson Valley. I’m proud to support investments that create opportunity, grow our economy and help set students up for long-term success.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “With growing workforce needs in advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and cybersecurity, it is critical that we have the training and wraparound support needed to keep attracting young people and set them and our region up for success. This adaptive reuse project will allow Dutchess Community College to expand their current workforce training, establishing a pipeline of students into high-demand careers.”

Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Dr. Marsha Gordon and Dr. Kristine Young said, “The Center of Excellence for Business, Industry and Innovation reflects the Mid-Hudson Region’s continued focus on building a highly skilled workforce aligned with the needs of growing industries. By bringing together education, industry, and community partners in a modern training environment, this project will help position the Hudson Valley as a leader in workforce innovation and prepare students for successful careers in high-demand fields.”

Dutchess Community College President Dr. Peter Grant Jordan said, “Years from now, the story people tell about this place will not really be about the expansion itself. It will be about what became possible because industry partners, Dutchess County and New York state, through Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration, chose to invest in students, workforce opportunity, and the long-term strength of our regional economy.”

Dutchess Community College Chief of Staff and Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness Susan Rogers said, “When we opened the Mechatronics Lab in 2023, we saw how quickly students responded to hands-on, industry-connected learning opportunities. This expansion builds on that foundation, creating additional space and capacity to strengthen workforce education and connect more students to high-demand careers across our region.”

The Center of Excellence for Business, Industry and Innovation is being developed in partnership with Dutchess County, Dutchess BOCES, the Council of Industry, SUNY’s Future of Work Center, and regional industry leaders.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.