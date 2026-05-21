Peerless Fence Group Celebrates 65 Years of Building Safer, Stronger Communities

Expanding Commercial, Healthcare, and Community Projects Across the Midwest

Reaching 65 years in business is a testament not only to the trust our customers place in us, but to the generations of teammates who have shaped our company and the communities we serve.” — Jeff Kelly, President of Peerless Fence Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peerless Fence Group , a leading fence installation company serving Illinois and the Midwest, is celebrating 65 years in business. This milestone marks more than six decades of delivering quality craftsmanship and supporting projects that shape communities across the Midwest.Founded in 1961 as a commercial chain link operation, Peerless has grown into one of the region’s most trusted fencing contractors, serving homeowners, municipalities, developers, and commercial clients across a wide range of industries. For residential customers, Peerless provides fencing solutions that enhance privacy, security, and curb appeal. The company works closely with homeowners and associations to ensure designs complement each property and meet community guidelines.“What stands out most about Peerless over these 65 years is the relationships we build with our customers, vendors, and communities,” said Mike Levitzke, Account Sales Manager. “That shared sense of pride shows in every project we complete.”The company’s portfolio spans commercial developments, industrial facilities, healthcare campuses, public infrastructure, and recreational environments. Peerless specializes in customized fencing and gate systems designed to enhance security, safety, access control, and overall site functionality. Capabilities include automated gate systems, high security perimeter fencing, decorative installations, and interior safety barriers.From securing distribution centers and manufacturing sites to supporting hospitals with controlled access and perimeter systems, Peerless works closely with contractors, architects, and property owners to deliver solutions tailored to operational needs. Its work in healthcare environments reflects a strong focus on safety, privacy, and reliability. A broad selection of materials, including chain link, steel, aluminum, vinyl, composite, and wood, allows the company to meet both functional and design requirements.“From the very start, Peerless set quality as the standard and worked to stay ahead of changes in materials and installation methods,” said Tim Ford, Material Sales Representative. “That commitment continues to shape the work we deliver across residential, commercial, and public projects.”Peerless has also served as a trusted fencing contractor on high profile landscape and development projects, including work on a site associated with a former United States president, reflecting the ability of the company to meet elevated standards for design, discretion, and execution.In municipal and recreational settings, the company supports the development of athletic fields, parks, and community spaces, where durability and safety are essential. One example of this work is the Wintrust Crossroads Sports Complex in New Lenox, Illinois, a large multi-sport facility where Peerless installed fencing systems to support high traffic public use.Peerless is also committed to giving back to the communities it serves. The company has supported nonprofit organizations through donated fencing and installation services, including a project with The Buddy Foundation, a dog rescue organization. The installation created a safer outdoor environment for rescued animals, demonstrating the company’s dedication to community impact.“Reaching 65 years in business is a testament not only to the trust our customers place in us, but to the generations of teammates who have shaped our company and the communities we serve,” said Jeff Kelly, President of Peerless Fence Group. “From securing critical infrastructure to enhancing residential neighborhoods, our work is rooted in a shared commitment to protecting what matters most. We take pride in building solutions that reflect the dedication of our people, strengthen local communities, and carry forward a legacy of reliability, safety, and real-world performance.”Peerless continues to expand its capabilities and geographic footprint while maintaining its commitment to quality, service, and long-term partnerships.About Peerless Fence Group:For 65 years, Peerless Fence Group has been a leading provider of commercial, residential, industrial, and athletic fencing solutions across the Midwest. With a focus on safety, craftsmanship, and long-term performance, Peerless Fence Group delivers tailored installations that support the operational needs of neighborhoods, sports complexes, municipalities, and high-traffic public facilities.

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