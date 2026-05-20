5/20/26 – ANNUAL RAINBOW TROUT SEASON AT KŌKEʻE, KAUAʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

ANNUAL RAINBOW TROUT SEASON AT KŌKEʻE, KAUAʻI

LIHUE, Kaua‘I – Open season for rainbow trout will begin June 20, 2026 in the Kōke‘e Public Fishing Area (PFA) on Kaua‘i. Anglers may fish daily from June 20 to September 30, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be no lottery this year.

Trout are found in streams and ditch systems within the PFA, but fishing success has been poor there due to discontinuation of stream stocking some years ago. Over 95% of the catch now occurs from the Puʻu Lua Reservoir, where the stocking program continues.

In 2025, there were 3,305 recorded visits by anglers and 16,462 fish caught at the Puʻu Lua Reservoir. Around 30,000 young trout were stocked in the reservoir in early January. Surviving trout from the previous season will potentially grow to trophy-sized fish.

Anglers must have a valid State of Hawai‘i freshwater game fishing license. Licenses may be purchased online.

The daily bag limit for this year will be seven rainbow trout per licensed angler.

Catch-and-release fishing is prohibited; all trout caught must be retained by the angler and count toward their bag limit.

Each angler may fish with only one line, with one single barbed hook (lure or baited).

Use of treble hooks is prohibited.

The launch or use of any vessel or floatable object, motorized, non-motorized, or wind-powered in Pu‘u Lua Reservoir is prohibited.

No camping is permitted in the vicinity of the reservoir; open fires are strictly prohibited due to risk of fire hazard.

Puʻu Lua Reservoir is located within Hunting Unit J, therefore dogs are strictly prohibited, even if on a leash. This is also for the courtesy and safety of fishers at the reservoir.

Anglers are advised that four-wheel-drive vehicles are highly recommended for driving to all fishing areas, including Pu‘u Lua Reservoir, the streams and ditch systems. Road conditions quickly degrade with increased vehicle traffic during trout season. Generally, coming out is more difficult than going in. The reservoir is located on Haʻeleʻele Ridge Road, 3/4 of a mile from the turnoff at Mile Marker 12.

All anglers are required to check in and out at established check-in stations as follows:

Pu‘u Lua Reservoir’s two stations at the parking area and at the reservoir intake.

Kōke‘e Park headquarters for streams and the upper ditch systems with access through Camp 10 and Halemanu Roads.

Trail 2 for the lower ditch systems. Due to road hazards and conditions, vehicle access to the lower ditch systems is prohibited. Access by walk-in only.

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Video – Kōke’e Trout Fishing Start, media clips (June 14, 2025):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/nvxqxofrupsvqrdmwrr28/Koke-e-Trout-Fishing-Start-media-clips-June-14-2025.mp4?rlkey=clyhkdr8tlhhwb5dnl3ncoqlu&st=5ddzolsn&dl=0

Photographs – Kōke’e Trout Fishing Season Begins (June 14, 2025):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/2m8oupokws75xh4bmxov6/AKe10teW5KSKUO5PgNZcoUA?rlkey=8zi2h1p75abd7pr18rdpm0gd1&st=wsdw1siv&dl=0

2026 Flyer

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/m3xqu1ztd8wlk9h319lx8/2026-flyer.pdf?rlkey=rx6vmvg93521wu3ky0t9wxkfh&st=6agszzbf&dl=0

Media contact:

Andrew Laurence

Communications Director

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

E-mail: [email protected]