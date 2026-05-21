Guard More Pest Control Named Winner of the 2026 HomeStars 'Best Of' Award

Gary Chan from Guard More Pest Control removing baby raccoons

Guard More Pest Control Inc. has been recognized by HomeStars as a 2026 'Best Of' Award winner in the Pest Control category

It is not an award we applied for. It is an award we earned one verified review, one completed job, and one satisfied customer at a time.” — Jason Chan

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are proud to announce that Guard More Pest Control Inc. has been recognized as a 2026 HomeStars 'Best Of' Award winner in the Pest Control category for providing consistent top quality pest control services to homeowners and businesses across the Greater Toronto Area. This recognition belongs first and foremost to our clients who trusted us with their homes, wrote honest reviews, and held us accountable to the standard we strive for every single day.‍What Is the HomeStars 'Best Of' Award?‍HomeStars is Canada's largest network for connecting homeowners with verified, reviewed home service professionals. Each year, HomeStars presents its 'Best Of' Award to a select group of service providers who have demonstrated exceptional performance across four core criteria:Verified Customer Reviews — Ratings and written feedback submitted directly by verified clients with documented project histories.Overall Star Rating — A consistently high average star score maintained throughout the year, not just at peak season.Volume of Completed Work — A demonstrated track record of service completions, reflecting reliability and real-world demand.Professionalism Standards — Background-checked, licensed, and insured professionals held to HomeStars' platform conduct standards.Winners are not self-nominated. HomeStars' algorithm identifies top performers within each trade category and geographic market based on aggregated platform data. For pest control in the GTA, only a small number of companies earn this distinction each year.What This Means for GTA Homeowners?When you hire a HomeStars Best Of Award winner, you are choosing a company that has been independently validated by other homeowners in your community. For pest control specifically, that distinction matters because you are inviting a technician into your home to deal with a stressful problem that affects your family's safety and comfort.‍Choosing Guard More means choosing:Licensed & insured technicians — All Guard More technicians hold valid Ontario Exterminator licences and operate under full liability coverage protecting you and your property.GTA-specific expertise — We understand the seasonal pest cycles unique to Toronto and the surrounding municipalities: spring mice/rats pressures, summer ant and wasp surges, fall rodent ingress, and the year-round issues like raccoons facing high-density urban properties.Transparent, flat-rate pricing — No surprise fees after the job is done. We quote before we treat.Proven results, verified by real clients — Every review on our HomeStars profile is tied to a verified service performed by our licensed technicians at a property for a real client.Our Commitment Going Forward into 2026Awards are a reflection of the past. What matters to us is what we deliver next level services. By receiving HomeStars' 'Best Of' recognition in 2026, it confirms that we're on the right path to continuously provide better and better services.

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