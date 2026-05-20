Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Graduates Second Cohort of Sigma Justice Alliance Boot Camp

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. celebrates the graduation of the 2nd Sigma Justice Alliance Boot Camp cohort, advancing community-centered leadership.

This initiative represents the very essence of Phi Beta Sigma’s mission—moving from awareness to action and from intention to measurable impact” — David A. Turner, President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. proudly announces the successful graduation of the second cohort of the Sigma Justice Alliance Boot Camp, marked by a virtual ceremony held on May 19. The milestone reflects the Fraternity’s continued commitment to developing community-centered leaders equipped to create meaningful and lasting change.The Sigma Justice Alliance Boot Camp , a collaborative initiative between ARISE Group Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma, is designed to strengthen leadership capacity among members while providing practical tools to address critical issues impacting communities nationwide. This immersive program focuses on public safety, education, and social justice, engaging participants who bring lived experiences and firsthand knowledge of the challenges facing their neighborhoods.“This initiative represents the very essence of Phi Beta Sigma’s mission—moving from awareness to action and from intention to measurable impact,” said David A. Turner, International President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. “Through the Sigma Justice Alliance, our brothers are prepared to lead with purpose, advocate effectively, and strengthen the communities we serve.”Participants completed a series of intensive H.E.A.R.D. modules, including:• Health-Focused: Mental Wellness Now: Community Care in an AI Era• Health-Focused (Part II): The Weight We Carry: Black Men & Mental Wellness• Evaluate: From Idea to Impact: Policy Development, Review & Accountability• Advocate: Organizing, Mobilizing & Collective Action• Advocate (Part II): Good Trouble in Action: Building People-Powered Campaigns• Redesign: Stories of Impact: Measuring & Demonstrating Change• Data-Driven: Data Limitations, Gaps & Their Implications• Bonus Session: Safety Without Silos: Campuses, Communities & ViolenceThrough these sessions, graduates are equipped to take informed legislative and advocacy actions at the local level, build stronger community partnerships, and expand the collective impact of Phi Beta Sigma across the country.The Sigma Justice Alliance Boot Camp is more than a training program—it is a call to lead, serve, and create transformational change. As the second cohort joins a growing network of trained advocates, Phi Beta Sigma continues to position itself at the forefront of community empowerment and social progress.About Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.Founded on January 9, 1914, at Howard University in Washington, D.C., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. is an international historically Black Greek-lettered fraternity committed to the principles of Brotherhood, Scholarship, and Service. The organization’s programs and initiatives focus on social action, education, and community engagement, with a mission to impact communities positively and address systemic challenges through innovative and collaborative solutions.For more information, Rod Carter, International Director of Publicity, Publicity@phibetasigma1914.org (813) 310-8134

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