NOW Endorses Tim Alexander for Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd District, Citing His Commitment to Equality and Justice

Tim Alexander for Congress

NOW cites Alexander’s record as a civil rights attorney and his commitment to reproductive freedom, economic security, and equal rights for all.

One must constantly advocate and seek integrity, exhibit courage, compassion, and relentless commitment to justice and equality, championing communities, and never give up.” — Tim Alexander

OCEANVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tim Alexander Campaign for Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd District today announced the endorsement of Alexander by NOW PAC, the member-supported political action committee of the National Organization for Women (NOW).

“This election isn’t abstract for women—it’s personal. Our rights are being stripped away day by day, and the answer is simple—elect feminist candidates who won’t back down,” said Kim Villanueva, president of NOW and chair of NOW PAC, in endorsing Alexander.

“Tim knows what matters most to women—our economic security, protecting our healthcare, and ensuring equality. By electing him to Congress from New Jersey’s 2nd District, we will protect what matters most to women.”

“I’m honored and grateful to receive the endorsement of NOW,” Alexander said. “It reflects a core value I share with Kim and NOW—‘we, not me’—and a main reason why I chose to practice civil rights law.

“I will bring this core value with me to Congress, where it is sorely needed, and where I will fight for the rights of all Americans, as well as my neighbors and constituents in the 2nd District, regardless of political affiliation.”

Alexander has also been endorsed by four of five counties in the 2nd District – Atlantic, Ocean, Cumberland, and Salem, UNITE HERE Local 54, which represents workers in the hospitality industry, Indivisible: Empathy United, and a host of elected officials.

For more information about Tim Alexander’s campaign for Congress and his position on universal and affordable healthcare, social justice, economic security, and other kitchen table issues facing families in South Jersey, visit timalexander4congress.com.

About Tim Alexander

Tim Alexander is a civil rights attorney, former prosecutor, and law enforcement major who is running for Congress to bring real leadership to New Jersey’s 2nd District. A longtime resident of South Jersey, Tim has spent his career fighting for justice and safety. He is dedicated to lowering costs for families, protecting reproductive freedom, and ensuring that South Jersey’s economy works for everyone. Learn more about Tim and his policies at https://www.timalexander4congress.com/.

About NOW PAC

NOW PAC is the political arm of NOW, the largest grassroots feminist organization in the country, with hundreds of chapters and thousands of supporters, members, and activists in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For the past 60 years, NOW’s aggressive grassroots organizing and early support for feminist candidates have made a difference in critical elections.

NOW PAC is funded solely by its grassroots membership and evaluates federal candidates based on their record on NOW’s core issues: constitutional equality, ending violence against women, economic justice, LGBTQIA+ justice, racial justice, and reproductive justice.

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Contact:

Chris Florentz

Tim Alexander Campaign for Congress

610-357-4569

https://www.timalexander4congress.com/

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