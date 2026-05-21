JadeYoga Launches Licensed Peanuts Collection—Bringing Joy, Mindfulness, and a Touch of Humor to the Mat

Jade's New Peanut's Mats

Jade's collection features Charlie Brown, Linus and of course Snoopy

BRIDGEPORT, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JadeYoga is proud to announce the launch of its new licensed Peanutscollection, a playful and heartfelt line of yoga mats featuring beloved characters Snoopy, Linus, and Charlie Brown.Designed to bring personality and joy to every practice, this trio of mats captures the full yoga experience—from deep relaxation and mindful breathing to the honest uncertainty of simply trying something new. Each character mat offers a relatable and lighthearted perspective: Snoopy’s blissful resting atop his doghouse, A “Breath In, Breath Out” meditative message inspired by a calm and grounded Linus, and Charlie Brown alongside a beginner’s endearing question, “Am I doing this right?”“Yoga doesn’t have to be serious to be meaningful,” said JadeYoga founder Dean Jerrehian. “This collection celebrates the reality of practice—whether you’re finding stillness, seeking balance, or just showing up.”Each mat in the collection is made with JadeYoga’s newest innovation, the Harmony 2.0 yoga mat, combining enhanced performance with the brand’s longstanding commitment to sustainability. Crafted from natural rubber for superior grip and cushioning, the mats are both high-performing and eco-friendly. The materials are FSC-certified, Oeko-Tex certified as non-toxic, and—true to Jade’s mission—a tree is planted for every mat sold.The Peanuts collection is available in two vibrant color options: Midnight Blue and Raspberry, allowing customers to choose a look that fits their personal style.Product Highlights: The Charlie Brown : A tribute to a beginner’s mind, featuring Charlie Brown alongside a message about curiosity and humility—perfect for anyone who embraces the journey over perfection. The Snoopy : Capturing Snoopy in peak relaxation atop his doghouse, this design celebrates the art of letting go and fully sinking into the moment. The Linus : Showcasing Linus in a peaceful and relaxed state with his security blanket, this mat offers a gentle reminder to breathe, stay grounded, and find calm in imperfection.Lighthearted, relatable, and full of charm, the JadeYoga Peanuts collection invites practitioners of all levels to connect with their practice in a more joyful, authentic way.For more information or photographs, visit: www.jadeyoga.com or email dj@jadeyoga.comAbout JadeYogaJadeYoga makes the best performing, most eco-friendly yoga products and gives back to the earth with every product sold. Through its partnerships with non-profits around the world and the help of its customers, Jade has planted over two and one half million trees.About Peanuts:The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 80% owned by the Sony Group and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz. First introduced to the world in 1950 in the Peanuts comic strip, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV, fans of all ages celebrate the brand around the world through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. Peanuts recently celebrated its 75th Anniversary with unprecedented worldwide exhibitions and activities, collaborations, digital marketing campaigns, and more.

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