Adentris Expands AI Platform with Five New Modules Covering the Full Revenue Integrity and Compliance Workflow

Adentris adds Coding QA, Prior Authorization, Documentation QA, Appeals, and Discharge Summary generation to its AI compliance platform.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adentris ( adentris.com ), the AI platform for healthcare revenue integrity and clinical compliance, today announced the expansion of its product suite with five production modules that together cover the full provider workflow from clinical documentation to claim recovery. The release marks the company's transition from a single-purpose compliance tool to a multi-module platform serving behavioral health, substance use disorder, multi-specialty, and primary care providers.The expanded platform includes Coding QA, Prior Authorization automation, Documentation QA, Appeals & Denials automation, and Discharge Summary generation — each available as a standalone module or as an integrated workflow.Coding QA — every claim, every specialtyThe Coding QA module reads every claim against the underlying chart and flags revenue and compliance risks before submission. It identifies E/M under-coding, missing add-on codes, modifier errors, NCCI bundling issues, supervision risk, LCD and medical necessity gaps, and DME accuracy problems. Every finding includes a citation to the source documentation. In benchmark testing across multiple specialties, the module surfaced $640–$1,225 in recoverable revenue per ten claims reviewed.Unlike specialty-specific coding tools, Coding QA operates across Behavioral Health, SUD, Pain Management, Sports Medicine, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, primary care, and multi-specialty groups on the same platform.Prior Authorization — every channel, automatedThe Prior Authorization module automates the full prior auth lifecycle in a single workflow. It pulls diagnosis codes, ASAM level, treatment plan, and medical necessity narrative directly from the EHR; generates a payor-ready Utilization Review Summary as a structured PDF; and submits through three channels — payor portal, fax, and phone — with pipeline visibility across every payor and level of care.To Adentris's knowledge, multi-channel automation including portal, fax, and phone in a single workflow is not currently offered as a unified product by competing vendors.Documentation QA, Appeals, and Discharge SummariesThe remaining three modules close the operational loop. Documentation QA uses a bulk-upload and on-demand workflow — distinct from the continuous-monitoring model dominant in CDI — letting providers audit documentation completeness when and where it matters. Appeals & Denials automates root-cause analysis, supporting-documentation assembly, and appeal letter generation. Discharge Summary generates payor-ready and downstream-ready summaries from the patient stay record, reducing physician post-episode documentation burden while supplying clean data to coding, billing, and continuity-of-care workflows.UI-level agent architecture — works with any EHRThe most architecturally significant element of the release is invisible in the user interface. Adentris's agents operate at the EHR interface layer rather than relying solely on traditional API integration. This means the platform can be deployed against any EHR — including systems where API access is restricted, slow to provision, or unavailable — without the six-to-twelve-month integration cycles typical of hospital IT review. Where APIs exist, Adentris also runs in real-time integration mode."Healthcare compliance and revenue integrity have been sold to providers in pieces for twenty years — one tool for coding, another for documentation, another for prior auth, another for appeals. Providers pay for five subscriptions and still patch the gaps with spreadsheets. We built Adentris to close those gaps on one platform, with one architecture, and with an agent layer that doesn't wait six months for an EHR integration to start working. The five modules we've shipped are the foundation for what providers have been asking for: clinical and financial visibility down to the dollar, down to the chart, down to the patient."— Sergey Yudovskiy, Co-Founder and Chief Product OfficerAbout AdentrisAdentris is an AI-powered healthcare compliance and revenue integrity platform. The company started in behavioral health and SUD, where compliance and documentation demands are highest, and is expanding across the US healthcare market. Its platform combines a real-time AI compliance engine, a full-cycle billing and revenue cycle management module, and a proprietary AI Web Agent layer that delivers complete chart-level access on any EHR system without requiring API integration. Adentris is a Y Combinator P25 company and Capital Factory portfolio company. Learn more at adentris.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.