Goflow Launches eBay Listing Publisher to Help Multichannel Sellers Create Listings From Their Existing Catalog

Multichannel sellers can now create eBay listings from their Goflow catalog

New Catalog Publishing feature helps multichannel sellers turn existing catalog data into eBay listings with less manual setup.

Multichannel sellers should be able to use the product data they already have to launch faster on every marketplace.” — Max Hauer, Founder and CEO, Goflow

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goflow, a leading multichannel operating system, today announced the launch of eBay Listing Publisher, a new feature within Goflow Catalog Publishing that allows sellers to create new eBay listings from product data already stored in their Goflow catalog.For multichannel sellers, marketplace expansion often creates repeated work. A product may already exist in the seller’s catalog, with SKUs, images, descriptions, inventory connections, and operational data in place. But launching that product on another marketplace can still require sellers to rebuild listing data manually inside a marketplace portal or spreadsheet.Goflow’s eBay Listing Publisher changes that workflow. Sellers can now start with the product data already in Goflow, complete the information eBay requires, and create new eBay listings directly from the catalog.“Serious sellers should not have to rebuild the same product every time they want to sell it on another marketplace,” said Max Hauer, Founder and CEO at Goflow. “With eBay Listing Publisher, we’re helping sellers turn the catalog they already maintain in Goflow into a more active growth engine. The product data is already there. Now sellers can use it to launch on eBay.”The release expands Goflow’s Catalog Publishing capabilities for eBay, adding to a catalog-to-listing framework that already supports major marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify, Target, Walmart, SHEIN, and nocnoc. With eBay Listing Publisher, Goflow continues to advance its Catalog Publishing vision: helping sellers build the catalog once and use it across more selling channels.Goflow has long supported eBay listing sync, listing-to-product mapping, inventory sync, order flow, fulfillment, and shipping. eBay Listing Publisher extends that support upstream, helping sellers create listings from the catalog before those listings become active marketplace records.For sellers with large SKU catalogs, lean teams, and complex marketplace operations, this can reduce duplicate entry, spreadsheet work, manual cleanup, inconsistent listing data, and disconnected channel workflows. It also keeps new marketplace listings closer to the operational system sellers already use to control inventory, orders, fulfillment, and shipping.With eBay Listing Publisher, Goflow sellers can:- Create eBay listings from products already maintained in Goflow- Use existing product data, images, SKUs, and inventory connections as the starting point- Reduce manual listing setup, spreadsheet work, and duplicate entry- Keep new eBay listings connected to broader catalog and operational workflows- Expand SKU coverage on eBay with less frictionThe launch reflects Goflow’s continued investment in helping sellers unify, automate, and control their multichannel commerce operations. As sellers expand across more marketplaces, Goflow is focused on making that growth cleaner, faster, and more repeatable.eBay Listing Publisher is now available within Goflow Catalog Publishing.About GoflowGoflow is a leading multichannel operating system built for serious sellers. Goflow helps commerce teams unify, automate, and control operations across marketplaces, inventory, orders, fulfillment, shipping, and catalog workflows. By bringing critical commerce operations into one system, Goflow helps sellers streamline complexity and scale with clarity, speed, and confidence.For more information, visit goflow.com . To see Goflow in action, book a demo

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