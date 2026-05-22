CRAFT MEETS CAMPFIRE: WILDWOOD INTRODUCES LIMITED EDITION S'MORES BOX FOR SUMMER 2026

A Curated Collection That Transforms an Outdoor Classic Into an Artisanal Experience

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wildwood introduces its limited-edition S'mores Box, a thoughtfully curated collection that elevates the beloved campfire tradition with handcrafted chocolates and premium artisan confections. Designed for backyard gatherings, lakeside adventures, and celebrations under the stars, this seasonal offering reimagines s'mores through Wildwood's signature touch of botanical inspiration and exceptional craftsmanship."S'mores are the quintessential outdoor ritual, they belong alongside trails and campfires, starry nights and the wild places that inspire everything we do at Wildwood," said Rebecca Adams Savage, who co-founded Wildwood with Chocolatier, Steven Lawrence. "S'mores connect us to nature in the most elemental way. This box brings together the celebration of the outdoors with the timeless joy of gathering around the fire and slowing down. It's Wildwood at its heart."Like the rest of the Wildwood creations, inspired by the lush beauty of the forests surrounding Portland, Oregon, the limited-edition S'mores Box embodies this philosophy perfectly, creating an opportunity for people to slow down and experience the wonderment of discovery - the way you might delight in finding a towering Douglas Fir or aromatic wild fennel along a trail on a forest hike. The process of slowing down and savoring each element in this thoughtfully composed s'more is akin to the kind of recentering that draws us into the forest to experience the wild of the woods.The S'mores Box features a carefully selected assortment that includes Wildwood's award-winning Salted Caramel and The Nib Bar chocolate bars, alongside premium Dandies vegan marshmallows, Effie’s artisan cookie biscuits, as well as a premium sits blanket for two by Rumpl and Broken Top Brands’ citronella incense to ensure you and yours are the only ones enjoying these s’mores treats. Each element has been chosen with intention. The hand-poured chocolates showcase debossed botanical motifs inspired by the Wildwood Trail, while the accompanying confections from carefully selected artisan partners round out the s'mores experience with unexpected depth and quality. From the first unwrapping to the final bite, every detail reflects Wildwood's commitment to bringing people closer to nature, to joy, and to each other.The S'mores Box arrives in Wildwood's signature packaging that opens to reveal the treasures nestled inside on a bed of natural wood wool. It's gift-worthy presentation meets campfire comfort: a balance that feels both special and approachable, refined yet relaxed. Perfect gifts for Memorial Day weekend hosts, summer parties, or as a treat for your own outdoor adventures, the collection brings a bit of peace and tranquility to those who delight in its creations.Wildwood continues to lead a new generation of American craft confection makers, earning recognition from Food & Wine and multiple Good Food Awards for its dedication to quality ingredients, innovative flavor pairings, and sustainable practices. The limited-edition S'mores Box represents the brand's ongoing mission to create moments of everyday luxury that honor the natural world.Available for a limited time through the summer, the S'mores Box is the ideal way to welcome summer with intention, beauty, and a touch of the wild.To learn more about Wildwood’s handcrafted confections, visit WildwoodChocolate.com . Wildwood caramels and chocolates are available nationwide in specialty retailers and online.EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Wildwood and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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