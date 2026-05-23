'Lost Treasures of America Legends Vol 1' by Author Jason Smith Highlights America’s Hidden Treasure Mysteries

Lost Treasures of America Legends Vol 1 book cover

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and treasure hunting researcher Jason Smith has released Lost Treasures of America Legends Vol 1 : Buried Gold, Hidden Caches, and the Stories Behind Them (Metal Detecting Guides), a new book that examines some of America’s most enduring legends surrounding lost treasure, hidden caches, outlaw loot, and forgotten fortunes.The book brings together hundreds of stories connected to treasure legends across the United States, offering readers historical background, regional clues, and documented discoveries tied to each account. Covering periods ranging from early Spanish settlements to the Civil War and the American frontier, the guide is designed for readers interested in history, exploration, and metal detecting culture.AvailabilityReaders can learn more about Jason’s books and treasure hunting projects by visiting: https://builtinbed.com/my-metal-detecting-books Additional information is available through the Treasure Valley Metal Detecting Club website Exploring the Stories Behind America’s Hidden Treasure LegendsLost Treasures of America Legends Vol 1 presents a wide range of treasure stories that have captured public interest for generations. Each chapter introduces a different mystery, including tales of buried gold shipments, outlaw stashes, abandoned pioneer wealth, and missing military payrolls. The book combines storytelling with historical context, creating an experience that appeals to both casual readers and experienced treasure hunters. Readers are guided through the origins of each legend while also learning about modern searches, discoveries, and unanswered questions connected to the stories.The structure of the book allows readers to explore individual legends independently, making it accessible for anyone interested in American folklore, local history, or outdoor adventure.Jason Smith Brings Real-World Treasure Hunting ExperienceJason Smith, also known in the detecting community as “Smitty,” brings years of hands-on experience to the subject. A US Marine veteran and Senior IT Administrator based in Boise, Idaho, Jason has spent decades researching historical sites, metal detecting locations, and treasure hunting techniques throughout the country. Jason’s interest in treasure hunting began in childhood while using his father’s metal detector. Following years of military service and travel across 45 states, he returned to the hobby with renewed focus in 2016. Since then, he has become widely recognized for his educational work within the metal detecting community.In addition to writing, Jason operates the Treasure Valley Metal Detecting Club website, which offers extensive resources related to laws, permits, equipment, and detecting locations throughout the United States. He also founded United States Ghost Towns, a project documenting more than 3,800 abandoned communities across America.“Treasure hunting is about more than discovering valuables,” said Jason Smith, Author and Founder of Treasure Valley Metal Detecting Club. “Every hidden cache or lost shipment carries a story connected to the people and communities that came before us. I wanted this book to preserve those stories while encouraging responsible exploration and historical appreciation.”Supporting Education and Responsible Metal DetectingThe Treasure Valley Metal Detecting Club, founded in 2021, has become a growing educational resource for hobbyists and history enthusiasts throughout Idaho. The organization promotes ethical artifact recovery, historical preservation, and responsible metal detecting practices. The club hosts workshops, educational discussions, community events, and online resources designed to help both beginners and experienced detectorists navigate the hobby responsibly. Its mission aligns closely with the themes presented throughout Lost Treasures of America Legends Vol 1, emphasizing respect for history alongside the excitement of discovery. Here is a recent article published about the book The book also serves as an entry point for readers curious about metal detecting but unfamiliar with the hobby. The approachable writing style and broad range of stories make it accessible regardless of experience level. Lost Treasures of America Legends Vol 1: Buried Gold, Hidden Caches, and the Stories Behind Them is available now on Amazon.About Treasure Valley Metal Detecting ClubTreasure Valley Metal Detecting Club is an Idaho-based organization dedicated to responsible metal detecting, historical preservation, and community education. Founded in 2021, the club provides resources, workshops, and educational guidance for hobbyists interested in artifact recovery and treasure hunting practices across the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.