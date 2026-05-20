Mustang High School Reduces Tardies by 82% Amid New Oklahoma Attendance Mandates

Cody Little, Assistant Principal of Mustang High, shows neighboring schools the newly installed tardy stations. With 17 stations across the school, they make tardy check-ins easier and hold students more accountable. Teachers love it because they no longe

Mustang High cuts tardiness by 82% using digital hallway management, helping the school meet state attendance mandates and reclaim critical teaching time.

OK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- By implementing a digital approach to hallway management and student accountability, Mustang High is successfully quieting the daily chaos and protecting instructional time, resulting in a staggering 82% reduction in tardies. The impact of punctuality is clear: when students are in their seats on time, attendance improves, learning time increases, and the path to graduation remains protected.“We’re a school of 4,000. If you lose five minutes at the start of every period to tardy management, you’ve lost the day,” says Cody Little, Assistant Principal of Mustang High. “Our old, manual system was simply unsustainable. Now, we’re reclaiming lost learning time. Our teachers are teaching when the bell rings, not shuffling paper or managing a line of students at their desks.”This operational success comes at a critical time for Oklahoma educators. Under state mandates, the math of chronic absenteeism is unforgiving: missing just 10% of the year (about 16 days) can jeopardize a student’s success. The stakes are even higher in districts where just three tardies count as a full day’s absence. To protect students’ academic paths, Mustang High has moved away from manual methods in favor of a digital system that makes every minute in the seat count.“We believe in protecting teaching time so educators can actually focus on their students," says Jason Richards, Minga CEO. "Hallways and tardies shouldn't be stressful parts of a teacher's day. Mustang High shows that when you have the right tools in place, you don't just cut down on tardies—you protect the learning time that students need to succeed.”Given the increasing complexity of the modern school day, Mustang administrators recognize that traditional, manual methods are no longer enough to support a calm and focused learning environment. To address this, the school takes a proactive stance by using Minga’s software solutions as the backbone of their daily operations. This digital transition takes the heavy lifting of logistics off teachers' shoulders; instead of stopping mid-lesson to sign paper passes or update manual tardy logs, staff now have a real-time, unified view of campus movement that works automatically.“One of the hardest jobs prior to Minga was taking tardies, especially for the first part of the day,” says Emily Farnham, Teacher at Mustang High. “Since adopting the software, I haven’t taken a tardy at all this school year, and it’s been absolutely freeing.”The impact of this technology is visible across the entire campus. Classroom interruptions have plummeted, replaced by an environment where students know they are accountable and supported. The end result isn't just a smoother school day; it is a significant reduction in tardies, improved attendance, and a protected environment where kids actually want to be.Mustang High’s Key Results- More Time to Teach: By switching from paper to digital passes, Mustang High stopped the "hallway drift" that used to waste the first few minutes of every class.- Keeping Attendance on Track: To meet Oklahoma’s strict attendance rules, the school’s digital system tracks every tardy automatically. This prevents small delays from turning into serious absenteeism reports.- A Clear View of the Whole Campus: With 4,000 students to watch over, administrators now have a real-time map of student movement. This keeps hallways quiet and ensures students stay where they are supposed to be.- Support Over Discipline: By trading paper-shuffling for instant digital check-ins, the school has created a culture where being in class is the new normal. This lets teachers focus on their students instead of acting like hallway monitors.To see how other schools across the country are seeing similar success, explore the library of K-12 case studies at minga.io/case-studies ABOUT MINGAMinga is an educational partner and unified platform designed to help K-12 schools streamline their operations. Used by over 1,500 schools nationwide, Minga provides the foundation for a better school culture by protecting instructional time and fostering student belonging. For more information, visit minga.io

Mustang High teachers say goodbye to taking tardies forever with Minga's simple solution.

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