CTDOT is Developing Plans to Rehabilitate Bridge Carrying Route 80 (Old Toll Road) Over the Hammonasset River in Madison and Killingworth

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to rehabilitate Bridge No. 01132, which carries Route 80 (Old Toll Road) over the Hammonasset River in Madison and Killingworth.

The project involves addressing deficiencies associated with the existing Bridge No. 01132. The purpose is to provide a safe crossing for the traveling public on and below the bridge, to maintain the major bridge elements in a “Fair” (5) or better NBI Condition Rating, and to bring the bridge into compliance with CTDOT requirements for load rating.

The present schedule indicates that the design will be completed in December 2029 with construction anticipated to start in spring of 2030, assuming acceptance of the project, availability of funding and receipt of any required right-of-way and environmental permits. This project will be undertaken with a combination of federal and state funds.

It is CTDOT's policy to keep the public informed and involved when such projects are undertaken and important that the community share its concerns with CTDOT to assist in the project's development.