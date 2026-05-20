CTDOT is Developing Plans to Rehabilitate Bridge Carrying Route 8 Over Housatonic Railroad in Derby

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to rehabilitate Bridge No. 00572, which carries Route 8 over Housatonic Railroad in Derby. The project involves addressing deficiencies associated with the existing Bridge No. 00572. The purpose is to provide a safe crossing for the traveling public on and below the bridge, to maintain the major bridge elements in a “Fair” (5) or better NBI Condition Rating, and to bring the bridge into compliance with CTDOT requirements for load rating.

The present schedule indicates that the design will be completed in October 2028 with construction anticipated to start in spring of 2029, assuming acceptance of the project, availability of funding and receipt of any required right-of-way and environmental permits. This project will be undertaken with a combination of federal and state funds.

It is CTDOT's policy to keep the public informed and involved when such projects are undertaken. If anyone has any questions or comments on this project, contact Francisco Fadul, Transportation Supervising Engineer, at (860) 594-2078 or by e-mail at Francisco.Fadul@ct.gov. Please make reference to State Project No. 0036-0207.