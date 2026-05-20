Adentris Completes Major AI Compliance Deployment at Sobrius, Putting Over 100 Active SUD Patients Under Review

Y Combinator-backed Adentris goes live across ASAM Levels 2.5, 3.5 programs in record time, with more than 20 compliance professionals working in the platform.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adentris, the AI-powered healthcare compliance and revenue integrity platform, today announced a major deployment milestone: its compliance engine is now fully live at Sobrius, a multi-location Virginia substance use disorder treatment organization. The platform went from contract to live operations in record time, with more than 20 compliance professionals and executives at Sobrius Health using it as their daily working environment from the first day of launch.The deployment spans Sobrius’ ASAM Level 3.5 Residential and ASAM Level 2.5 Partial Hospitalization programs, covering more than 100 active patients in real time. Every chart is checked continuously against Virginia's full behavioral health licensing standards, surfacing documentation gaps while patients are still in treatment and corrections can still be made.Why This Matters: Documentation Failures Are the Biggest Hidden Risk in BH/SUDBehavioral health and SUD providers sit at the intersection of three enforcement pressures that have all intensified in recent years. Federal prosecutors have increased criminal actions against providers where billing documentation does not match the clinical record. Virginia state regulators conduct routine audits and licensing surveys against detailed documentation standards. Payers are tightening prior authorization requirements and expanding retrospective claim reviews under federal parity mandates.The root cause of most denials, audit findings, and clawback exposure is the same: compliance review that happens too late. A documentation problem found at discharge cannot be fixed. A gap discovered during a payer audit has already damaged the claim. Sobrius Health decided to solve this at the source.Real-Time Compliance Review Across the Full Regulatory FrameworkAdentris runs continuously against every active patient chart, checking admission eligibility, assessment completeness, treatment plan content and timelines, daily clinical note quality, medication-assisted treatment documentation for opioid and alcohol use disorder patients, and discharge planning requirements. Each gap surfaces as a specific, actionable finding, with the regulatory context attached, while the patient is still on census.The platform covers the complete Virginia behavioral health licensing framework across both ASAM levels of care, with level-specific rules applied only to the appropriate patients. Level 3.5 residential rules do not fire on Level 2.5 patients, and vice versa, which eliminates the false positives that make most compliance tools more noise than signal.The Technical Breakthrough: Any EHR, No API RequiredOne problem has blocked every serious attempt at automated compliance review in behavioral health: EHR systems do not expose the data that compliance actually needs through their APIs. Unsigned forms, blank assessment fields, missing co-signatures, incomplete treatment plan sections. None of it is reliably accessible.Adentris solved this with a genuinely new approach. The platform's AI Web Agent layer navigates the EHR's user interface directly, the same way a trained compliance reviewer would, reading every field, every form, every signature block. No API. No vendor partnership. No waiting on an EHR roadmap. Complete chart visibility from day one, on any system. This is the first time a compliance platform has delivered full chart-level review without a dependency on the EHR's own integration infrastructure."For too long, behavioral health has relied on looking backward, reviewing care after the fact, after a discharge or after a denial. What we’re building at Sobrius is fundamentally different. Our partnership with Adentris provides us real-time visibility into clinical quality and compliance and leverages modern technology to enhance client care while reducing administrative burden on our teams. This enables us to intervene earlier, support our staff more effectively and ultimately deliver better outcomes for the people we serve. The Adentris team had us fully live faster than we thought possible for a deployment of this scope.” Nelson Smith, CEO SobriusLive in Record TimeFull deployment at Sobrius, covering EHR integration via the AI Web Agent layer, compliance rule configuration for both programs, and onboarding of the entire compliance team and leadership, was completed in well under 60 days. In a sector where software implementations of this scope typically take six months to a year and require dedicated IT involvement, this timeline sets a new benchmark."The behavioral health sector has been underserved by technology that understands its actual compliance environment," said Dmitry Karpov, Co-Founder and CEO of Adentris. "What we built with Sobrius proves that real-time compliance review, with complete chart access, across the full regulatory framework, can be live in weeks. Every provider operating under these standards can have this level of coverage today."Built for Behavioral Health, Expanding Across HealthcareAdentris started in behavioral health and SUD because it is the most documentation-intensive, audit-exposed corner of the healthcare system. The compliance architecture built for Virginia's ASAM-based programs, the ISP requirements, the MAT documentation standards, is now the foundation for expansion into additional specialties and markets. The platform is actively expanding to BH/SUD providers and billing companies across the United States, with Texas as the primary growth market.What This Deployment Establishes- Compliance review that happens during treatment is fundamentally different from compliance review that happens after. The former prevents problems. The latter documents them.- EHR API limitations are no longer a blocker for automated chart-level compliance surveillance.- Full deployment of a compliance platform across a multi-location residential and PHP program can be done in under 60 days with zero EHR vendor involvement.About AdentrisAdentris is an AI-powered healthcare compliance and revenue integrity platform. The company started in behavioral health and SUD, where compliance and documentation demands are highest, and is expanding across the US healthcare market. Its platform combines a real-time AI compliance engine, a full-cycle billing and revenue cycle management module, and a proprietary AI Web Agent layer that delivers complete chart-level access on any EHR system without requiring API integration. Adentris is a Y Combinator P25 company and Capital Factory portfolio company. Learn more at adentris.com About Sobrius HealthSobrius is a Virginia-based behavioral health provider ASAM Level 3.5 Clinically Managed High-Intensity Residential and ASAM Level 2.5 Partial Hospitalization services. With locations in Bassett, Galax, and Lynchburg, Sobrius delivers compassionate, evidence-based care in supportive, homelike settings. Learn more at sobriushealth.com

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