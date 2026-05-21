Morales Beverage Group to Distribute Red Eye Louie's Across Five of the Industry's Most Competitive Markets

Red Eye Louie's - Award-Winning Blended Spirits

MBG takes the full Red Eye Louie’s portfolio into Texas, California, Florida, Louisiana, and South Carolina the battlegrounds where distribution is won or lost.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morales Beverage Group (MBG), a regional beverage and spirits distributor, today announced an expanded distribution agreement with Red Eye Louie’s Inc., the family-owned pioneer of the blended spirits category. MBG will distribute the full Red Eye Louie’s portfolio across five of the industry’s most contested markets Texas, California, Florida, Louisiana, and South Carolina cementing its position as the operator brands turn to when execution actually matters.The agreement covers Red Eye Louie’s signature blended spirits VodQuila, RumQuila, and WhisQuila alongside the award-winning Immoral premium line. Distribution is already active in South Carolina and Florida, with Texas launching on the heels of the announcement and California and Louisiana to follow.“The biggest battlegrounds in this industry, Texas, California, Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina are exactly where consolidation has left brands underserved and exposed,” said Eduardo Morales, Chief Executive Officer of Morales Beverage Group. “MBG is in every one of those markets, with our own teams, our own relationships, and a level of discipline the big platforms can’t match. Red Eye Louie’s is a family-owned, innovation-driven brand that deserves an operator who shows up and executes not one that lets them get lost in a portfolio. That’s the difference MBG delivers, and that’s why this partnership matters.”“This partnership is a major step in our growth strategy and a meaningful endorsement of where we’re taking the brand,” said Chander Arora, Chief Executive Officer of Red Eye Louie’s. “MBG’s reach across these markets, combined with their commitment to family-owned brands and their day-to-day execution, gives us the right foundation to bring our blending innovation and the Immoral line to a much wider base of retailers and consumers.”The agreement lands at a moment of unprecedented disruption in U.S. beverage alcohol distribution. Supplier consolidation, distributor realignment, and territory upheaval have left entrepreneurial brands searching for partners who can still execute at the street level. MBG’s unified footprint across Texas, California, Florida, Louisiana, and South Carolina markets that together represent some of the highest-stakes ground in the U.S. spirits industry gives brands like Red Eye Louie’s a single, accountable operator who lives and dies by execution in every one of them.Red Eye Louie’s proprietary thermal blending process is the foundation of its product line, producing the smooth, integrated profile that defined the blended spirits category and continues to drive consumer demand 15 years after the brand’s launch.About Morales Beverage GroupMorales Beverage Group (MBG) is a national beverage and spirits distributor focused on bringing high-quality brands to market through disciplined execution and strong local partnerships. Operating across key markets including Texas, Florida, California, Louisiana, and South Carolina, MBG ensures brands reach retailers and consumers efficiently, compliantly, and with consistency. MBG’s strength lies in local market expertise, trusted relationships, and day-to-day execution at the ground level.About Red Eye Louie’s Inc.Red Eye Louie’s is a family-owned spirits company that pioneered the blended spirits category. Beginning with the breakthrough success of VodQuila, the company has expanded its portfolio to include RumQuila, WhisQuila, and the award-winning Immoral premium spirit line. Learn more at redeyelouies.com.

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