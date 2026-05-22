Intercollegiate Studies Institute Launches News Aggregator to Showcase Independent Student Journalism

New “Drudge Report-Style” Platform Elevates Campus Reporting and Expands National Reach for Emerging Journalists

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI) has launched a new centralized digital news aggregator for the Collegiate Network (CN), designed to showcase independent student journalism from campuses nationwide in a format inspired by the Drudge Report.Launched in April 2026, the platform brings together reporting from Collegiate Network-affiliated publications, along with work from CN interns, fellows, and alumni, into a single accessible hub. ISI says the initiative is intended to strengthen connections across the network while significantly increasing the visibility of student journalism for national audiences.For more than 35 years, ISI’s Collegiate Network has supported independent student newspapers, magazines, and journals dedicated to rigorous reporting, intellectual diversity, and free inquiry. The network currently supports more than 90 publications nationwide and has helped launch the careers of influential journalists, writers, entrepreneurs, and public officials.According to ISI, the new platform addresses a longstanding challenge within the network: creating stronger cohesion among students, alumni, fellows, and publications spread across the country. While the Collegiate Network has consistently produced strong journalism, many participants lacked visibility into the broader ecosystem of reporting and professional activity.“This initiative is about more than simply collecting articles in one place,” said Marlo Slayback, Executive Director of the Collegiate Network and editor-in-chief of the new platform. “We want students to recognize that they are part of a larger professional movement dedicated to honest, rigorous journalism and the pursuit of truth.”The platform is designed to help students learn from the strongest work produced across the network while enabling alumni and fellows to remain connected to emerging talent. ISI also expects the aggregator to encourage more ambitious reporting and inspire more students to pursue journalism professionally.In addition, the initiative aims to expand the reach of campus journalism by making student reporting more visible to editors, producers, and media professionals. ISI believes the platform could create opportunities for television appearances, syndication, and other forms of professional recognition.“There’s a growing demand for insight into what’s happening on college campuses,” Slayback said. “Many of the cultural and political debates that later shape national life are visible on campuses years earlier. We believe there is enormous value in elevating student reporters who are documenting those shifts in real time.”The launch has already attracted national media attention. Fox News profiled the initiative, while a recent USA Today opinion piece by Marlo Slayback argued that independent student journalism is essential to cultivating the next generation of reporters at a time of rapid disruption in media and artificial intelligence.Distinguished Collegiate Network alumni include entrepreneur Peter Thiel, New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, commentator Laura Ingraham, and Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.ABOUT THE COLLEGIATE NETWORKThe Collegiate Network is a nonprofit organization, supported and managed by the Intercollegiate Studies Institute, that supports independent student publications committed to free inquiry, rigorous journalism, and intellectual diversity on college campuses nationwide.

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