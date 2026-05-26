Carbon DC and PowerStation Deliver America’s First Fully Off-Grid ZEV Fast Charging Stations

Carbon DC's off-grid DC technology powers PowerStation's landmark I-15 charging station — 100% solar, zero emissions, open now in Baker, CA.

The PowerStation partnership proves the value of off-grid DC architecture — clean, resilient infrastructure that unlocks immediate cost savings for the communities we serve.” — Erlend Wilhelmsen, CEO, Carbon DC

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portland-based Carbon DC engineers the off-grid DC infrastructure behind PowerStation’s I-15 station in Baker, CaliforniaCarbon DC, a Portland, Oregon developer of off-grid DC microgrid and EV charging technology, today announced a collaboration with PowerStation Charging to deliver the first in a series of fully off-grid, 100% solar-powered DC fast charging stations along California’s most critical interstate corridors. The inaugural station, located at 65857 Rasor Road off I-15 in Baker, California — midway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas — is now open to the public 24/7 and free to use for a limited time.The site is a landmark for off-grid transportation infrastructure. A 1,080-panel solar array - 642KW DC feeds a 3.5 MWh battery pack, enabling round-the-clock DC fast charging with no grid connection and zero carbon emissions. Four CCS1 ports currently share a 360 kW output, with six NACS ports and 600 kW of shared capacity planned for later this summer. No app, membership, or subscription is required to charge.This transformative system also generates power directly from on-site zero-carbon sources. As grid costs and delays increase, costs of solar and battery storage fall every year, making off-grid charging the next evolution of power delivery.Going completely off-grid empowers site owners to quickly deploy low-cost charging ports in locations where grid connection is difficult and renewable sources are plentiful. Large grid-scale batteries can support megawatt-scale charging, at speeds up to 1.2MW.The system architecture is designed around maximum efficiency. By connecting PV (DC), Battery (DC), and DC fast chargers (DC) via a DC BUS and DC/DC converters, costly AC gear and additional conversion steps are removed.“Carbon DC’s focus is on advancing DC grid technology — building infrastructure that operates independently of the legacy AC grid. The PowerStation partnership demonstrates the value of off-grid DC architecture for high-demand use cases. This opportunity leverages and expands our experience in deploying battery energy storage for demand-response applications across residential and hotel properties, as we currently do in Canada. This opportunity lives up to our principles of unlocking immediate cost savings and resilience for the communities we work in.”— Erlend Wilhelmsen, CEO, Carbon DCThe Baker station is the first of four planned PowerStation locations, all featuring Carbon DC’s off-grid DC charging infrastructure. A second I-15 Barstow site is slated to open later in 2026, with two additional stations on the I-10 and I-8 corridors scheduled to come online in 2027."Our partnership with Carbon DC to deploy a first-of-its-kind off-grid EV charging system was a natural fit. Carbon DC brought significant expertise in DC architecture for integrating battery energy storage systems and DC fast charging infrastructure. Erlend and the team immediately understood the potential of combining solar generation with this architecture in a fully off-grid configuration. Their experience and commitment to the project have been invaluable, working together to bring such a transformative system to life. "— Jonathan Shinn, CEO, PowerStation ChargingABOUT CARBON DCCarbon DC is a Portland, Oregon-based developer of off-grid DC microgrid and EV charging infrastructure. The company designs and builds DC-native power systems that integrate solar generation, battery storage, and EV charging without dependence on the legacy AC grid. Carbon DC also partners with charging network operators, commercial real estate owners, and utility programs across the US and Canada to directly address peak demand charges, build resiliency, and manage energy for fast-charging opportunities. For more information, visit www.carbondc.io ABOUT POWERSTATION CHARGINGPowerStation Charging is a California-based startup building a network of fully off-grid, solar-powered EV fast charging stations along major interstate corridors. PowerStation’s stations require no grid connection, no membership, and no app. The company’s first location at 65857 Rasor Road in Baker, California, is open now, with additional stations planned through 2027. For more information, visit www.powerstation.network.MEDIA CONTACTMatthew LeshVP, Market DevelopmentCarbon DCmatthew.lesh@carbondc.io571-294-7863###

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