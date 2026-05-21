Sheetak Launches CryoSnap™, a Thermoelectric Development Kit That Cuts Peltier Prototyping from Weeks to Minutes

CryoSnap TEC Dev Kit | Sheetak Sheetak Advanced Thermal Management

Modular, open-firmware dev kit turns a Peltier module into a working thermal system in under ten minutes

What sets CryoSnap apart is the snap-apart architecture. Once a design proves out, engineers can physically separate the modules they need and carry them into a production build.” — Jon Olsen, Product Manager of Thermal Systems

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheetak, Inc., a U.S. manufacturer of thermoelectric coolers, generators, and thermal management systems, introduces CryoSnap™ , a low-cost modular thermoelectric development kit that compresses Peltier prototyping from a multi-week hardware build into a single afternoon of bench work. CryoSnap delivers thermal measurements within minutes of opening the box and gives engineering teams a direct path from validation to prototype to production designs.Sheetak’s new TEC dev kit addresses a long-standing bottleneck in thermal design. Validating a thermoelectric cooling concept typically requires two to six weeks for teams to design or source a constant-current driver, size the hot-side heat rejection, integrate sensing, write firmware, and assemble the thermal stack before they collect a single data point.CryoSnap removes that setup work. The board ships as single PCB platform with five snap-apart modules covering the thermal stack, TEC driver, power input, microcontroller, and user interface. The thermal stack is built around Sheetak's CENTUMthermoelectric cooler, the same device family engineers would specify for production. The driver delivers constant-current control with bidirectional drive from a USB-C power supply, and the firmware is open source and Arduino IDE compatible, with live telemetry streaming so engineers can watch the control loop converge in real time.The snap-apart architecture is built for production reuse. When a design proves out on the bench, the induvial sections of CryoSnap can be physically snapped apart and used individually or together in the production design. There is no second build and no architectural translation from prototype to production."Engineers tell us they lose weeks building the infrastructure around a Peltier module before they can answer a single thermal question. CryoSnap collapses that timeline from weeks to minutes," explains Jon Olsen, Product Manager of Thermal Systems at Sheetak. "What sets CryoSnap apart is the snap-apart architecture. Once a design proves out, engineers can physically separate the modules they need, the thermal stack, the driver, the power stage, and carry them into a production build.”CryoSnap is available to order now. Engineering teams can configure and order at cryosnap.sheetak.com , and Sheetak applications engineers are available for thermal design consultation at info@sheetak.com.About Sheetak, Inc.Sheetak designs and manufactures thermoelectric coolers, thermoelectric generators, thermal assemblies, subsystems, and thermal test chambers from its facility in Austin, Texas. The company's CENTUMand µCENTUM™ device families anchor a full thermal management solutions portfolio used by photonics, semiconductor, medical, and industrial engineering teams.

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