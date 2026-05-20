CareRite Centers Celebrated Healthcare Heroes During 12th Annual National Nursing Home Week

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareRite Centers proudly celebrated its 12th Annual National Nursing Home Week from May 11th through May 15th, 2026, across its network in New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Tennessee. This year’s inspiring theme, “Out of this World: We Are Family,” honored the extraordinary dedication, compassion, and commitment of CareRite healthcare heroes who reach higher than the stars each day, while also celebrating the meaningful connections shared between the CareRite rings- fellow team members, patients and residents, and families.“At CareRite, we believe exceptional care begins with family,” shared Dr. Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer. “This year’s theme reflects the unity, compassion, and collaboration that make our communities so special. National Nursing Home Week allows us to celebrate our healthcare heroes who continue to go above and beyond each and every day, as well as thank their families and loved ones who support our team members each day.”Throughout the week, CareRite communities embarked on unforgettable intergalactic celebrations filled with appreciation, creativity, and connection.Monday, May 11th: Out of this World: Launching into NHW!The week officially launched with team members receiving commemorative “Out of this World” T-shirts and caps as communities came together to kick off Nursing Home Week 2026 with excitement and team spirit. Staff also had the opportunity to win ZeroG Recliners and Starbucks gift cards throughout the day.Tuesday, May 12th: Out of this World: Caring for our World (Resident Appreciation)Residents were celebrated through themed events including resident fashion shows, senior proms, and storytelling experiences that honored their incredible lives and legacies. Residents also received commemorative caps, teddy bears, and heartfelt handwritten cards from team members. Prizes for team members included telescopes and designer sunglasses!Wednesday, May 13th: Out of this World: Share Your World (Music Video Day)Communities celebrated diversity and collaboration through the launch of the “Share Your World” Music Video Contest and the “Most Out of this World Dish” culinary competition. Winners of the CareRite Kids Contest were also announced, awarding $2,500, $1,000, and $500 to talented young participants who showcased their creativity and appreciation for their CareRite heroes. Team members also had opportunities to win Amazon gift cards and luxury jewelry prizes.Thursday, May 14th: Out of this World: You Are Our World (Employee Appreciation)Employee Appreciation Day honored the extraordinary dedication of CareRite team members across the network. Communities gathered for team photos while wearing their commemorative Nursing Home Week apparel, and winners of both the music video and culinary competitions were announced. Featured prizes for team members included a $3,000 travel voucher and luxury designer handbags.Friday, May 15th: Out of this World: We Are FamilyThe celebration concluded with a Galactic Gala honoring the CareRite rings: team members, patients and residents, and families. Communities reflected on a successful and memorable week filled with appreciation, collaboration, and connection. Final prize giveaways included Yeti Coolers, Pottery Barn prizes for CareRite Kids, and Virtual Reality headsets.“This week was a reminder of the incredible strength and heart that exists throughout every CareRite community,” reflected Akiva Rudner, Chief Operating Officer. “Together, we celebrated not only the dedication of our teams, but the powerful bonds shared between our residents, patients, families, and caregivers. This year truly showed that together, we are one CareRite family.”Out-of-this-World Family Fun Events & Professional of the Year AnnouncementAs a part of this year’s celebrations and with a heightened focus on the truly out of this world links of the CareRite logo, CareRite also hosted regional Family Fun Events throughout Nursing Home Week as a special thank you to its dedicated team members and their loved ones. Each event venue was exclusively rented out to create memorable experiences for the CareRite family to enjoy together outside of the workplace.Now in its second consecutive year across Florida and Tennessee and third consecutive year across New York and New Jersey, the Family Fun Event initiative continued to grow as a signature expression of gratitude and appreciation for the thousands of healthcare professionals and support staff across the CareRite network. The Family Fun Events recognized every discipline throughout the CareRite network- from Nursing and Rehabilitation to Housekeeping, Dietary, Maintenance, Therapeutic Recreation, Administration, Concierge teams, and beyond.Event locations included:• Florida Region: Dave & Buster’s Hollywood, FL on Monday, May 11th• Tennessee Region: Dave & Buster’s Nashville, TN on Tuesday, May 12th• New York / New Jersey Region: Nickelodeon Universe at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, May 17thEach regional event featured exciting entertainment, arcade games, delicious food, interactive experiences, raffles, and special surprises designed to celebrate the CareRite family in a meaningful and memorable way. Adding to the excitement this year, every region featured an exclusive Grand Prize Giveaway, where one lucky winner in each market received a mystery gaming console of their choice, creating anticipation and energy throughout the celebrations!The New York/New Jersey celebration at Nickelodeon Universe also featured additional raffle prizes and giveaways specifically geared toward families and children, including Amazon gift cards, Lego sets, Barbie dolls, high-tech appliances, Nintendo Switch consoles, and more!One of the most emotional highlights of the week was the announcement of CareRite’s 2026 Professional of the Year, Diane Ryabo, Director of Recreation at The Chateau at Brooklyn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, at the Family Fun Event on May 17th.Known for her professionalism, creativity, leadership, and unwavering dedication to enhancing quality of life, Diane Ryabo is a mentor, motivator, and true example of excellence. Nominated by peers, supervisors, residents, and families alike, she embodies #TheCareRiteDifference through unwavering compassion, excellence in care, and extraordinary dedication to the healthcare profession.As this year’s top honoree, Diane Ryabo received CareRite’s grand prize of $10,000!A Culture of Appreciation and CommitmentThe Family Fun Days reflected CareRite Centers’ ongoing commitment to fostering a workplace culture rooted in appreciation, support, and connection.By bringing employees and their families together outside of the workplace environment, the events reinforced CareRite’s belief that strong communities begin with strong teams. The celebrations also served as a reminder that behind every healthcare professional is a support system deserving of recognition and gratitude.Looking Ahead: A Continued Commitment to Excellence In ActionAs CareRite Centers continues its mission of delivering exceptional care nationwide, CareRite remains dedicatedto investing in the well-being, engagement, and recognition of its employees across the network.With the continued success of the Family Fun Day initiative, CareRite looks forward to expanding opportunitiesthat celebrate and uplift healthcare heroes and their families for years to come. Through meaningful experiences such as these, CareRite continued bringing the spirit of “Out of This World: We Are Family” to life across its communities while reinforcing its mission to uphold #TheCareRiteDifference.The celebrations throughout Nursing Home Week and the Family Fun Events reached thousands throughout the week on social media and was amplified by heartfelt messages from radio personalities and community supporters expressing gratitude and appreciation for CareRite healthcare professionals.For more information about CareRite Centers and its ongoing initiatives, please visit CareRiteCenters.com and follow @CareRiteCenters on social media.

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