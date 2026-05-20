California secures federal assistance to support response to Bain Fire in Riverside County

What you need to know: California secured federal firefighting funds to help suppress the Bain Fire as evacuation orders are underway in Riverside County.

JURUPA VALLEY — Working closely with local and state partners to support efforts responding to the Bain Fire, Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG)from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of critical resources to suppress the Bain Fire burning in Riverside County.

“California is moving quickly to support Riverside County communities impacted by the Bain Fire. From the Sandy Fire in Ventura County to the Bain Fire in and around Jurupa Valley, crews are working around the clock to protect communities and keep families safe. Activating these FEMA funds ensures our firefighters and first responders have the tools and resources they need on the front lines. We urge every Californian in an impacted area to follow the guidance of local officials.” Governor Gavin Newsom