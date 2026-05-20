FDLE arrests former KWPD telecommunicator for possession of child sexual abuse materials, related crimes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 20, 2026

KEY WEST, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Jacob Rookey, 21, of Cudjoe Key, for seven counts of promotion of animal sexual abuse material, three counts of promotion of AI-generated sexual images, three counts of possession of AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM), two counts of solicitation of child sexual abuse material and one count, each, of promotion of child sexual abuse material, possession of child sexual abuse material and transmission of child sexual abuse material by electronic device. This arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children. At the time Rookey committed these crimes, he was employed by the Key West Police Department as a 911 telecommunicator. Rookey’s brief employment with the Key West Police Department was terminated in January.

“Trading in material that involves the sexual exploitation of children and animals is what keeps the sick market for this material alive,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “We will seek the maximum punishment under the law for predators who perpetuate this abusive trade.”

“Preying on our community’s most innocent and vulnerable will never be okay in Florida. FDLE will investigate these vile crimes and work with Attorney General James Uthmeier’s statewide prosecutors to ensure you do not have the opportunity to victimize our children ever again,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “We urge parents and guardians to talk to your children and learn more about what they are putting online. Prevention is the best way to deter crime. Visit the Secure Florida website, which is maintained by the FDLE Cyber Crime and Telecommunications Bureau.”

FDLE’s investigation began in Sept. 2025 when FDLE agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) submitted by Snapchat that an account shared a video depicting child sexual abuse on the platform. Further investigation identified Rookey as the user of the account.

During the investigation, FDLE conducted a search warrant for Rookey’s electronic device. A forensic analysis was conducted and identified multiple files of child sexual abuse material and bestiality. Investigators discovered that some of the images were altered by artificial intelligence without consent of the victims.

On May 14, 2026, FDLE agents, along with the FDLE Special Operations Team and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at Rookey’s residence and seized numerous electronic devices for digital forensic analysis. MCSO arrested Rookey and transported him to the Monroe County Jail.

Homeland Security Investigations and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) assisted in the investigation.

Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting the case.





The investigation remains active.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us