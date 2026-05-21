Select Home Warranty Named Official Home Warranty Provider of the Dallas Cowboys

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Partnership Aligns Two Trusted American Brands Around Reliability, Protection and Peace of Mind

The Cowboys brand represents excellence, trust and consistency at the highest level. Those same values are at the core of what we strive to deliver to homeowners every day.” — Marc Shapiro, EVP of Select Home Warranty

MAHWAH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Select Home Warranty, a leading national provider of home warranty protection plans, announced a new partnership with the Dallas Cowboys , becoming the organization’s official “Home Warranty Provider.”The collaboration combines America’s most recognized sports franchises with a trusted home warranty company committed to helping homeowners protect their budgets from unexpected repair costs and household system breakdowns.As part of the partnership, Select Home Warranty will launch integrated marketing campaigns, fan engagement initiatives and educational efforts focused on helping homeowners better understand the value of home protection coverage. The partnership will be highlighted through the campaign theme of “America’s Team Trusts America’s Home Warranty.”“We are incredibly excited to partner with the Dallas Cowboys organization,” said Marc Shapiro of Select Home Warranty. “The Cowboys brand represents excellence, trust and consistency at the highest level. Those same values are at the core of what we strive to deliver to homeowners every day. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing dependable protection and peace of mind to families across America.”Homeowners today face rising repair and replacement costs for essential systems and appliances, from air conditioning units and refrigerators to plumbing and electrical systems. This partnership will help Select Home Warranty to increase awareness around proactive home protection while further expanding its national presence among homeowners and sports fans alike.“The Dallas Cowboys are known worldwide as America’s Team,” Shapiro added. “Being selected as the organization’s official home warranty partner is a major milestone for our company and a reflection of the trust we continue to build with consumers nationwide.”Partnership Highlights- Official Designation: Select Home Warranty is now the official “Home Warranty Provider of the Dallas Cowboys.”- National Consumer Awareness: Expand homeowner education around the financial benefits of home warranty coverage.- Brand Alignment: Both organizations share a commitment to reliability, performance, and customer trust.- Fan Engagement Opportunities: Cowboys fans will gain access to special promotions, branded experiences and future partnership activations.About Select Home Warranty Select Home Warranty provides home warranty coverage plans designed to help homeowners manage the cost of repairs and replacements for major home systems and appliances. The company offers service coverage options for homeowners, buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals across the United States.

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