Briel Bill Protecting Patients from Medical Debt Sent to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, is advancing a bill to thegovernor’s desk for consideration ensuring patients’ primary residence and property cannot be used in legal action by hospitals seeking to recover unpaid medical debt.

“This bill comes at a consequential time when too many families are struggling to afford basic essentials. Healthcare costs shouldn’t be the deciding factor between a roof over a family’s head or that week’s groceries,” said Briel.

Medical debt remains one of the leading causes of bankruptcy nationwide, according to the National Library of Medicine, with nearly half of U.S. adults finding it difficult to afford healthcare. Briel’s House Bill 4461 takes an important step to protect patient homes and property by changing the law to disqualify any Illinois hospital from pursuing liens on a patient’s primary residence during legal action should the patient have accrued medical debt.

The initiative is driven by local constituents affected by aggressive collection actions, including liens being placed on homes for medical debts as low as $2,000.

“More likely than not, you either know someone in medical debt or you’ve experienced it yourself. Illinoisans shouldn’t worry about losing their homes due to unpaid medical bills. Landowners have rights—this bill protects them," said Briel.

House Bill 4461 passed out of both chambers and awaits the governor’s signature.