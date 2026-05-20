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Rendered Tough Launches The Workhorse, a Grass-Fed Tallow Balm for Men

Single jar of The Workhorse by Rendered Tough in an amber glass container with a black lid and dark label on a clean dark background.

The Workhorse by Rendered Tough, a grass-fed tallow balm made for men who want simple skincare with real ingredients.

New small-batch balm is made with four ingredients and developed for dry hands, rough skin and everyday use.

Most guys do not want a complicated skincare routine. They want one dependable product they can trust and use every day.”
— Sam Sakievich

SAVAGE, MN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rendered Tough today announced the launch of The Workhorse, a grass-fed tallow balm formulated for men seeking a simple skincare product for dry hands, rough skin, cracked knuckles and other areas exposed to daily wear.

The Workhorse is made with four ingredients: grass-fed beef tallow, raw American honey, cold-pressed olive oil and beeswax. The product contains no water, synthetic fragrance or preservatives and is packaged in a 2-ounce amber glass jar.

The company said the balm was developed as an alternative to conventional lotions that often rely on longer ingredient lists, water-based formulas and temporary surface-level moisturization. Rendered Tough positions The Workhorse as a firm, unscented balm designed for use on hands, face, lips, beard, elbows and other dry areas.

“Our goal was to create a product that is simple to understand and easy to use,” said Sam Sakievich, founder of Rendered Tough. “A lot of men are not looking for a complicated skincare routine. They want one product with recognizable ingredients that works in everyday life.”

According to the company, The Workhorse is made in small batches in the United States using American-sourced ingredients. Rendered Tough said the formula was created for men whose skin is regularly affected by weather, work conditions and repeated dryness.

The Workhorse is available now through the company’s website and includes a 60-day guarantee.

Rendered Tough is a men’s skincare brand focused on simple, small-batch products made with recognizable ingredients for everyday use. Its flagship product, The Workhorse, is a grass-fed tallow balm created for men seeking a straightforward solution for dry and rough skin.

For more information, visit renderedtough.com.

Samuel Sakievich
Rendered Tough Tallow Co.
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Rendered Tough Launches The Workhorse, a Grass-Fed Tallow Balm for Men

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