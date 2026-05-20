GBK Brand Bar Partners for The 8th Annual Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic at Big Horn Country Club

Anthony Anderson & Alonzo Mourning having fun at GBK Press Wall

GBK Gifts Hollywood Icons, Athletes & Sports Legends as a Thank You for their support in this worthy charity event supporting students at Howard University.

GBK loves supporting Anthony Anderson and all his causes .” — Gavin Keilly

PALM DESERT , CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GBK Brand Bar Partners for The 8th Annual Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic for Charity with Hollywood Icons, Athletes, and Sports LegendsThe 8th Annual Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic returned on May 18, 2026 at the prestigious BIGHORN Golf Club bringing together an unforgettable lineup of celebrities, athletes, entertainers, and icons hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson. The annual star studded tournament welcomed an impressive roster of VIP's including Julius Erving, Byron Scott, Sugar Ray Leonard, Alonzo Mourning, CC Sabathia, Dennis Haysbert, Chris Spencer, Flex Alexander, David Justice, Johnny Gill, Norm Nixon, Coach Brian Shaw, Coach Doc Rivers, James Worthy, Scarface, Sterling Sharpe, and many more.Guests received a curated collection of luxury gifts and experiences led by GE Lighting, a Savant Company, which gifted a smart-home collection featuring the GE LED+ Speaker & Color Bulb, Cync Dynamic Effects Shapeable Smart Light Strip, and a Cync Indoor and Outdoor Smart Plug Bundle designed to bring immersive lighting and effortless smart control to any environment. Nuropod by Parasym showcased its innovative wearable neuromodulation system focused on calming the nervous system while enhancing physical and cognitive performance.Some of the standout favorites included premium navy and gold trucker hats paired with signed copies of the #1 bestselling book I Am the Whale from Azul Aurum Enterprise and author Daniel J. Miller, ultra-soft luxury throws from Lola Blankets, elegant candles courtesy of Rosie Hernandez of Gold Rose Realty LLC, and bespoke engraved golf wedges and custom golf makers created by Show Out Engraving. Sailrock South Caicos showcased its breathtaking Turks and Caicos resort destination, while Old Hillside Bourbon Company offered tastings from its premium Black and veteran owned bourbon and rye whiskey collection. House of Douse introduced its signature Douser functional art pieces, blending craftsmanship and style for a uniquely elevated experience. Culinary partners Ike’s Love and Sandwiches featured a special $1,000 Ike's gift card and Knuckle Balls kept attendees fueled throughout the day with their pizza-inspired bites. Premiere Events Group kept the atmosphere energized with curated music and entertainment.In continuation of GBK’s work to help various causes, GBK also helped raise $24,000 in the Live Auction.ABOUT GBK:Today’s leading brands align with GBK’s celebrity events to place their products directly into the hands of some of the most recognizable names in the entertainment industry. GBK, Founded by Gavin Keilly , has taken part in high-profile events and pre-parties surrounding the Academy Awards, Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, MTV Movie Awards, Teen Choice Awards, BET Awards, Sundance Film Festival, New York Food & Wine Festival, Miami Beach Art Basel, Cannes Film Festival, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Backstage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, as well as celebrity golf tournaments, numerous charity events, and galas. For more information, visit gbkbrandbar.com.

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