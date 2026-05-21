INVISION MATCH! Adds L'AMY America and SkyLab Optical as Sponsors for Inaugural 2026 Event

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INVISION has announced that L’AMY America and SkyLab Optical have joined the growing roster of sponsors supporting the inaugural INVISION MATCH! 2026 event, taking place September 30 – October 2, 2026, at The Palms Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.Produced by INVISION Magazine and SmartWork Media, INVISION MATCH! is a new invite-only event format designed to facilitate curated, one-on-one engagement between private optometry practice owners and industry suppliers. The event replaces the traditional trade show environment with pre-scheduled meetings, hosted networking experiences, and intentionally limited participation aimed at fostering more focused business conversations.L’AMY America, a global eyewear and licensing company with a portfolio spanning fashion, luxury, and lifestyle brands, and SkyLab Optical, an independent optical laboratory focused on lens technology and service solutions, join a growing list of early participating companies aligned with the event’s relationship-driven format.“From the beginning, our vision for INVISION MATCH! was to bring together partners who are committed not only to innovation, but to meaningful collaboration within the independent eyecare space,” said Deirdre Carroll, editor-in-chief of INVISION. “The addition of L’AMY America and SkyLab Optical reflects the strong industry response we’ve seen from companies that value deeper conversations, stronger relationships, and more intentional ways of connecting with practice owners.”The event is expected to convene more than 20 private practice optometry owners generating over $1 million in annual revenue, alongside a limited number of participating suppliers. Sponsors receive guaranteed one-on-one meetings with verified decision-makers, while supplier participation remains capped by category to maintain a focused and highly curated experience.In addition to structured meetings, the three-day program includes hosted networking breakfasts, cocktail receptions, private dinners, and other small-group experiences designed to encourage long-term relationship development between attendees and sponsors.Previously announced sponsors for INVISION MATCH! 2026 include House of MODO, Cleinman, Marketing 4 ECPs, and Cherry Optical Labs.With attendance and sponsorship strictly limited, INVISION MATCH! is positioned as a highly selective forum for optometry leaders and suppliers seeking focused, high-impact engagement — not broad, transactional exposure.Optometry practice owners interested in attending as hosted delegates may apply for consideration and get more information here: invisionmag.com/match For questions, please contact:Brett B. MooreDirector of Sales & Business DevelopmentINVISION Magazinebrett.moore@smartworkmedia.comPeter SienkiewiczMarketing Solutions ProviderINVISION Magazine & Mediapete@smartworkmedia.comAbout INVISION MagazineNow in its 12th year, INVISION Magazine helps North America’s independently owned eyecare professionals improve their businesses by providing them with smart ideas they can put directly into action each month and daily online at invisionmag.com. INVISION is published by SmartWork Media, which also publishes INSTORE, PETS+, Signs of The Times, VMSD, Big Picture and Screen Printing magazines. Learn more at invisionmag.com.About SmartWork MediaSmartWork Media is dedicated to the idea that business media should strive to inform, excite and inspire business readers, and that a good business magazine can (and should) have the energy and compulsive readability of a top consumer publication. The company publishes INSTORE, INVISION, PETS+ VMSD, Signs of the Times, Big Picture and Screen Printing, as well as its respective websites and events — The International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), Shop! Ideation Conference, Shop! MarketPlace, and INVISION MATCH!. Learn more at smartworkmedia.com.

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