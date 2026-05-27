Just Call Classic Founder Devin Vance Recognized in CanvasRebel for Industry Leadership and Client Focus

Just Call Classic, Inc., is a is a family-owned licensed and insured South Florida natural stone restoration and polishing company.

What sets us apart is simple: we care. We focus on quality, consistency, and treating every client’s property like it’s our own. When people call us, they know they can trust us to do it right.” — Devin Vance

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devin Vance, founder of Just Call Classic, has been featured in CanvasRebel, a platform that highlights entrepreneurs and business leaders who are making an impact through their work and values.

In the feature, titled “Meet Devin Vance,” Mr. Vance shares insights into the principles that have guided his nearly 30-year career in natural stone restoration. The interview focuses on the importance of consistency, attention to detail, and building long-term client relationships as the foundation of a successful business.

“I’ve found the most meaningful way to show appreciation is through consistency,” said Mr. Vance. “Showing up on time, doing exactly what we promised, and delivering results that exceed expectations builds real trust.”

Based in South Florida, Just Call Classic specializes in marble and natural stone restoration, polishing, and maintenance for luxury homes, high-rise properties, and yachts. The company has built a strong reputation by delivering high-quality results and maintaining a hands-on, client-focused approach.

In the interview, Mr. Vance emphasizes that the company’s success is rooted in care and accountability.

“What sets us apart is simple: we care,” he explained. “We focus on quality, consistency, and treating every client’s property like it’s our own. When people call us, they know they can trust us to do it right.”

The CanvasRebel feature also highlights how Just Call Classic has grown its client base over the years. According to Mr. Vance, word-of-mouth referrals and strong relationships with designers, builders, and yacht professionals have been key drivers of the company’s continued success.

“Delivering great results and taking care of clients naturally leads to referrals,” said Mr. Vance. “We’ve built lasting partnerships with professionals who trust us with their clients’ properties.”

The full interview is available on CanvasRebel’s website.

For more information about Just Call Classic and their services, visit https://www.justcallclassic.com/.

About Just Call Classic

Just Call Classic is a South Florida-based, licensed and insured natural stone restoration company specializing in marble polishing, repair, and maintenance. With nearly 30 years of experience, the company serves luxury residences, commercial properties, and yachts, delivering expert craftsmanship and consistent, high-quality results. Known for its hands-on service and commitment to excellence, Just Call Classic helps clients protect and enhance the beauty of their natural stone surfaces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.