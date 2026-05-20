Trail crew grant supports recovery work in Turner Gulch burn area

Mesa County is moving forward with trail recovery work in the Turner Gulch burn area following damage caused by last year’s fire.

On April 21, the Board of County Commissioners approved a $96,000 agreement between Mesa County and the National Forest Foundation, with support from the U.S. Forest Service and the Grand Valley Ranger District.

The funding supports 12 weeks of work by Mesa County’s four-person trail crew to assess damage, clear trails and begin rehabilitation efforts in areas affected by the fire.

The Turner Gulch fire damaged trails previously maintained by the county, creating safety concerns and limiting recreational access.

Mesa County’s trail crew has performed this type of backcountry work for nearly seven years. Crews often work in remote areas with limited communication access, requiring first-aid training and careful safety planning.